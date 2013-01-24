Mājaslapa
    Browse our library of live and on-demand demos and talks

    Join us for a unique virtual experience: Philips Live! at ECR 2020. Explore the latest innovations and insights in radiology through an amazing program of webinars, symposia and keynote presentations, brought directly to you.

    Take one of the three virtual tours

    Virtual ECR Radiology

    Radiology tour

    Virtual ECR Oncology

    Oncology tour​

    Virtual ECR Diagnostic Informatics

    Diagnostic informatics tour

    Watch educational webinars and product demonstrations​

    Webinars

    Browse our library of on-demand educational sessions, case studies and thought leadership talks.
    Watch webinars​

    Short demos​

    Watch 2-minute demonstration videos explaining the key benefits of our solutions.​
    Watch short demos​

    Full demos

    Join our experts for in-depth demonstrations on a wide range of our solutions.​
    Watch full demos​

    Session highlights

    MR symposium

    MR symposium

    Improving throughput and maximizing patient experience at Poole Hospital with Philips Ingenia Ambition.
    Watch now
    CT symposium

    CT symposium

    The confidence the patient wants and the diagnostic certainty you need with detection-based spectral CT.
    Watch now
    US symposium

    US symposium

    Transforming vascular ultrasonography - "Imaging without the risk".
    Watch now

    Watch 30+ educational webinars

    Watch 20+ short solution demos

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

