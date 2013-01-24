Mājaslapa
Philips - Noklikšķiniet šeit, lai nokļūtu sākumlapā

Meklējamie vārdi

1
    • Lietotnes Sound galvenā reklāmkaroga pirmais slaids

      Lietotne Philips Sound

      Android un iOS sistēmām

      Android ikona
      Android
      iOS ikona
      iOS

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand
    • Lietotnes Sound galvenā reklāmkaroga otrais slaids

      Lietotne Philips Sound

      Android un iOS sistēmām

      Android ikona
      Android
      iOS ikona
      iOS

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      Izbaudiet skaņu kā vēl nekad

      Ikona Straumējiet mūziku
      Straumējiet mūziku
      Straumējiet mūziku

      Straumējiet mūziku


      Izbaudiet mūziku ar augstas kvalitātes audio rokas stiepiena attālumā, izmantojot lietotni Philips Sound.
      Play-Fi ikona
      Papildinformācija
      Ikona Mūzika vairākās istabās
      Mūzika vairākās istabās
      Mūzika vairākās istabās

      Mūzika vairākās istabās


      Ļaujiet iecienītajām skaņām piepildīt telpas, kurās dzīvojat. Atskaņojiet vienu mūziku visās telpās vai dažādu mūziku dažādās telpās atkarībā no jūsu vēlmēm.
      Ikona Stereo pāra izveide
      Stereo pāra izveide
      Stereo pāra izveide

      Stereo pāra izveide


      Konfigurējiet savus skaļruņus kā stereo pāri plašākam un aptverošākam skatuviskam skanējumam.
      Ikona Telpiska skaņa
      Telpiska skaņa
      Telpiska skaņa

      Izveidojiet visaptverošas skaņas sistēmu


      Pārvērtiet savu mājokli teātrī ar visaptverošu skaņu filmu vakarā.

      savienot

      iOS

      • Pārslēgt skatu

      Android

      • Pārslēgt skatu
      Philips Play-Fi reklāmkarogs

      Nodrošina Play-Fi tehnoloģija

       

      Straumējiet audio bezvadu režīmā ar savu Philips TV, Soundbar un skaļruņiem. Vai klausāties mūziku, vai skatāties svarīgāko spēli, nekad nepalaidiet garām ne mirkli ar Philips Sound lietošanas vieglumu un pielāgojamību, ko nodrošina DTS Play-Fi.
      Play-Fi ikona
      Papildinformācija

      Izbaudiet iecienītos avotus


      Straumējiet mūziku un stacijas no visiem iecienītākajiem avotiem, piemēram, Amazon Music, Deezer, Napster, Qobuz, Tidal un citiem. Ar Philips Sound, ko nodrošina DTS play-Fi, mūzika vienmēr ir sinhronizēta, pat televizorā.

      Spotify logotips
      Amazon Music logotips
      Deezer logotips
      Tidal logotips
      Qobuz logotips
      iHeart Radio logotips
      Napster logotips
      Apple AirPlay logotips
      Pandora logotips
      Kkbox logotips
      Chromecast logotips
      Soundmachine logotips

      Paplašiniet savu Philips Sound kolekciju

      Saderīgas ierīces

      Vairāk no Philips TV un skaņas ierīcēm

      Atklājiet Philips Soundbar skaļruņus
      Philips soundbar skaļruņi
      Katram aizraujošam mirklim
      Bagātiniet savu TV skaņu
      Atklājiet bezvadu skaļruņus
      Philips bezvadu skaļruņi
      Jūsu mūzika. Skaļa un brīva.
      Aplūkojiet
      Atklājiet Philips televizoru
      TV sākumlapa
      Atšķirība ir jūtama
      Iepazīstieties ar mūsu piedāvājumu

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      Philips TV

      TV sākumlapa
      OLED+ televizori
      OLED televizori
      MiniLED
      the one
      Ambilight televizori
      4K Ultra HD televizori
      Viedie televizori / Android televizori
      Skatīt visus televizorus
      TV godalgas

      Philips skaņa  

      Austiņas
      SoundBar skaļruņi
      Bezvadu skaļruņi
      Mājas audio
      Fidelio
      Lietotne Headphones

      Atbalsts

      Televizora atbalsts
      Skaņas atbalsts
      Reģistrējiet savus produktus
      Programmatūras un draiveru atjauninājumi
      Sazinieties ar mums

      Sazinieties ar mums

      Facebook
      Instagram
      YouTube
      Vietnes karte

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      Mūsu vietni vislabāk var apskatīt, izmantojot jaunāko Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome vai Firefox versiju.