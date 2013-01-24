Meklējamie vārdi
Abonējiet mūsu biļetenu
Receptes.
Iedvesma un padomi Philips virtuves ierīces
You can cook a whole chicken in the Airfryer! The hot air ensures that the meat is quickly sealed, so that the moisture and flavor of the chicken are retained. The chicken remains deliciously juicy. Honey and lime go very well together and give the chicken a wonderful taste.
Main course – 4 portions
Appetizer – 20 portions
I receive many questions about baking fries or potato slices in the Airfryer. What you need to remember when making either, is to cut the potatoes and cover them in cold water for half an hour beforehand. This will get the starch out of the potato, which would otherwise burn. Use as neutral an oil as possible to fry them off. You can give the fries a different flavor by choosing another oil, for example garlic oil. A personal favorite is a combination of pepper, garlic and herb-infused oil.
Lentils soak up all of the flavours you put into your soup. This soup is light, yet hearty and vegetarian. To serve as a main course.
Paldies par mūsu biļetena abonēšanu!
Diemžēl biļetena abonēšana neizdevās. Lūdzu, mēģiniet vēlreiz vēlāk.