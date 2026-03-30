Search terms
Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort. It is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Child-friendly design
Child-friendly design
Child-friendly design
Child-friendly design
Convenient adjustments
Convenient adjustments
Convenient adjustments
Convenient adjustments
Flexibility
Flexibility
Flexibility
Flexibility
Comfort for children
Comfort for children
Comfort for children
Comfort for children
Child-friendly design
Child-friendly design
Child-friendly design
Child-friendly design
Convenient adjustments
Convenient adjustments
Convenient adjustments
Convenient adjustments
Flexibility
Flexibility
Flexibility
Flexibility
Comfort for children
Comfort for children
Comfort for children
Comfort for children
View product
View product
Wisp features a unique, compact design that is created for maximum comfort. It is designed to be comfortable for people who breathe through their nose while sleeping.
View product
The PN841 pediatric nasal mask is truly designed for children, with a modified cushion curvature for the specific sizing and bone structure of pediatric patients. This small and light mask comes in a range of cushion sizes, features a convenient leak correction dial, and has a child-friendly fabric pattern to provide a positive experience for even your smallest patients.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionLatvija (Latviešu)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.
Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?