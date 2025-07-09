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Lumify for Android

Exceptional portable ultrasound system for Android

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Right. Where you need it. Now you can have exceptional ultrasound imaging in the palm of your hand. Philips Lumify combines high-quality, lightweight transducers and an intuitive ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible Android devices. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily at the point of care: for emergency medicine and critical care, at bedside and in office practice. Your purchase includes Lumify transducer(s) and cable(s), Lumify app, software upgrades, support and education, carry case for your device and transducer, and manufacturer's warranty.

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Features
Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Clarity in app-based ultrasound

Clarity in app-based ultrasound

Philips app-based ultrasound makes it easy to get started. Three simple steps, and you’re scanning with this durable device designed for daily use in the rugged world of point of care. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets. 1. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible Android smart device. 2. Connect and register the transducer to your smart device. 3. Scan with the exceptional quality of Philips imaging technology.

Clarity in app-based ultrasound

Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Philips app-based ultrasound makes it easy to get started. Three simple steps, and you’re scanning with this durable device designed for daily use in the rugged world of point of care. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets. 1. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible Android smart device. 2. Connect and register the transducer to your smart device. 3. Scan with the exceptional quality of Philips imaging technology.

Clarity in app-based ultrasound

Philips app-based ultrasound makes it easy to get started. Three simple steps, and you’re scanning with this durable device designed for daily use in the rugged world of point of care. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets. 1. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible Android smart device. 2. Connect and register the transducer to your smart device. 3. Scan with the exceptional quality of Philips imaging technology.
Click here for more information
Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Clarity in app-based ultrasound

Clarity in app-based ultrasound

Philips app-based ultrasound makes it easy to get started. Three simple steps, and you’re scanning with this durable device designed for daily use in the rugged world of point of care. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets. 1. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible Android smart device. 2. Connect and register the transducer to your smart device. 3. Scan with the exceptional quality of Philips imaging technology.
Exceptional imaging
Exceptional imaging

Exceptional imaging

Lumify is a lightweight, ultra-portable handheld ultrasound system packed with 30+ years of Philips ultrasound innovation. It provides advanced imaging with Philips DNA, easy navigation and automation for quick workflow, and presets optimized for all clinical scenarios. Lumify offers up to 7.5 hours of ongoing scanning.[1] Lumify features our most portable transducer design with the lightest weight in handheld ultrasound.[2] Enhance care even further with advances such as AI-powered Auto EF to help standardize cardiac scanning and AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification to assess critically ill lung patients.

Exceptional imaging

Exceptional imaging
Lumify is a lightweight, ultra-portable handheld ultrasound system packed with 30+ years of Philips ultrasound innovation. It provides advanced imaging with Philips DNA, easy navigation and automation for quick workflow, and presets optimized for all clinical scenarios. Lumify offers up to 7.5 hours of ongoing scanning.[1] Lumify features our most portable transducer design with the lightest weight in handheld ultrasound.[2] Enhance care even further with advances such as AI-powered Auto EF to help standardize cardiac scanning and AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification to assess critically ill lung patients.

Exceptional imaging

Lumify is a lightweight, ultra-portable handheld ultrasound system packed with 30+ years of Philips ultrasound innovation. It provides advanced imaging with Philips DNA, easy navigation and automation for quick workflow, and presets optimized for all clinical scenarios. Lumify offers up to 7.5 hours of ongoing scanning.[1] Lumify features our most portable transducer design with the lightest weight in handheld ultrasound.[2] Enhance care even further with advances such as AI-powered Auto EF to help standardize cardiac scanning and AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification to assess critically ill lung patients.
Click here for more information
Exceptional imaging
Exceptional imaging

Exceptional imaging

Lumify is a lightweight, ultra-portable handheld ultrasound system packed with 30+ years of Philips ultrasound innovation. It provides advanced imaging with Philips DNA, easy navigation and automation for quick workflow, and presets optimized for all clinical scenarios. Lumify offers up to 7.5 hours of ongoing scanning.[1] Lumify features our most portable transducer design with the lightest weight in handheld ultrasound.[2] Enhance care even further with advances such as AI-powered Auto EF to help standardize cardiac scanning and AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification to assess critically ill lung patients.
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam

Presets optimize the transducer to the exam

Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Confidently conduct a range of scanning – now including ocular – with 14 customized presets, including abdominal, cardiac, FAST and MSK. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and xRes are used to enhance image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase border definition. Choose from a range of high-quality, lightweight Lumify transducers: S4-1 broadband phased array transducer, C5-2 broadband curved array transducer and L12-4 broadband linear array transducer.

Presets optimize the transducer to the exam

Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Confidently conduct a range of scanning – now including ocular – with 14 customized presets, including abdominal, cardiac, FAST and MSK. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and xRes are used to enhance image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase border definition. Choose from a range of high-quality, lightweight Lumify transducers: S4-1 broadband phased array transducer, C5-2 broadband curved array transducer and L12-4 broadband linear array transducer.

Presets optimize the transducer to the exam

Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Confidently conduct a range of scanning – now including ocular – with 14 customized presets, including abdominal, cardiac, FAST and MSK. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and xRes are used to enhance image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase border definition. Choose from a range of high-quality, lightweight Lumify transducers: S4-1 broadband phased array transducer, C5-2 broadband curved array transducer and L12-4 broadband linear array transducer.
Click here for more information
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam

Presets optimize the transducer to the exam

Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Confidently conduct a range of scanning – now including ocular – with 14 customized presets, including abdominal, cardiac, FAST and MSK. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and xRes are used to enhance image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase border definition. Choose from a range of high-quality, lightweight Lumify transducers: S4-1 broadband phased array transducer, C5-2 broadband curved array transducer and L12-4 broadband linear array transducer.
Easily share information and connect
Easily share information and connect

Easily share information and connect

Lumify easily connects to a picture archiving and communication system (PACS), makes patient data available to the electronic medical record (EMR), and provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via DICOM to PACS, a shared network or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet. Real-time technology updates through the online support portal allow you to keep your system up to date.

Easily share information and connect

Easily share information and connect
Lumify easily connects to a picture archiving and communication system (PACS), makes patient data available to the electronic medical record (EMR), and provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via DICOM to PACS, a shared network or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet. Real-time technology updates through the online support portal allow you to keep your system up to date.

Easily share information and connect

Lumify easily connects to a picture archiving and communication system (PACS), makes patient data available to the electronic medical record (EMR), and provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via DICOM to PACS, a shared network or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet. Real-time technology updates through the online support portal allow you to keep your system up to date.
Click here for more information
Easily share information and connect
Easily share information and connect

Easily share information and connect

Lumify easily connects to a picture archiving and communication system (PACS), makes patient data available to the electronic medical record (EMR), and provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via DICOM to PACS, a shared network or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet. Real-time technology updates through the online support portal allow you to keep your system up to date.
Instantly collaborate with colleagues
Instantly collaborate with colleagues

Instantly collaborate with colleagues

Lumify fully integrated tele-ultrasound powered by the Reacts platform means you can share images with colleagues in real time for collaboration and remote supervision, expanding your care team without stretching your budget. Bring health professionals together with real-time video and audio calls, live ultrasound streaming and virtual guidance.

Instantly collaborate with colleagues

Instantly collaborate with colleagues
Lumify fully integrated tele-ultrasound powered by the Reacts platform means you can share images with colleagues in real time for collaboration and remote supervision, expanding your care team without stretching your budget. Bring health professionals together with real-time video and audio calls, live ultrasound streaming and virtual guidance.

Instantly collaborate with colleagues

Lumify fully integrated tele-ultrasound powered by the Reacts platform means you can share images with colleagues in real time for collaboration and remote supervision, expanding your care team without stretching your budget. Bring health professionals together with real-time video and audio calls, live ultrasound streaming and virtual guidance.
Click here for more information
Instantly collaborate with colleagues
Instantly collaborate with colleagues

Instantly collaborate with colleagues

Lumify fully integrated tele-ultrasound powered by the Reacts platform means you can share images with colleagues in real time for collaboration and remote supervision, expanding your care team without stretching your budget. Bring health professionals together with real-time video and audio calls, live ultrasound streaming and virtual guidance.
Your data remains yours
Your data remains yours

Your data remains yours

The Philips commitment to patient data security means that with Lumify, your data and images stay with you and are stored however you choose. Lumify prioritizes patient data security and diligently safeguards information for confidentiality, integrity and availability. Customer review and implementation of the Philips Lumify Diagnostic Ultrasound System manual “Shared Roles for System and Data Security” (provided with each Lumify purchase) is mandatory for data security. The manual details the Customer and Philips requirements to secure data on Lumify.

Your data remains yours

Your data remains yours
The Philips commitment to patient data security means that with Lumify, your data and images stay with you and are stored however you choose. Lumify prioritizes patient data security and diligently safeguards information for confidentiality, integrity and availability. Customer review and implementation of the Philips Lumify Diagnostic Ultrasound System manual “Shared Roles for System and Data Security” (provided with each Lumify purchase) is mandatory for data security. The manual details the Customer and Philips requirements to secure data on Lumify.

Your data remains yours

The Philips commitment to patient data security means that with Lumify, your data and images stay with you and are stored however you choose. Lumify prioritizes patient data security and diligently safeguards information for confidentiality, integrity and availability. Customer review and implementation of the Philips Lumify Diagnostic Ultrasound System manual “Shared Roles for System and Data Security” (provided with each Lumify purchase) is mandatory for data security. The manual details the Customer and Philips requirements to secure data on Lumify.
Click here for more information
Your data remains yours
Your data remains yours

Your data remains yours

The Philips commitment to patient data security means that with Lumify, your data and images stay with you and are stored however you choose. Lumify prioritizes patient data security and diligently safeguards information for confidentiality, integrity and availability. Customer review and implementation of the Philips Lumify Diagnostic Ultrasound System manual “Shared Roles for System and Data Security” (provided with each Lumify purchase) is mandatory for data security. The manual details the Customer and Philips requirements to secure data on Lumify.
Made for challenging environments
Made for challenging environments

Made for challenging environments

Lumify is tested to withstand shock and vibration and can be configured with standard or optional military-grade (IP67) solutions[3] and rugged accessories that can take you from the field to the ambulance to the OR and everywhere in-between.

Made for challenging environments

Made for challenging environments
Lumify is tested to withstand shock and vibration and can be configured with standard or optional military-grade (IP67) solutions[3] and rugged accessories that can take you from the field to the ambulance to the OR and everywhere in-between.

Made for challenging environments

Lumify is tested to withstand shock and vibration and can be configured with standard or optional military-grade (IP67) solutions[3] and rugged accessories that can take you from the field to the ambulance to the OR and everywhere in-between.
Click here for more information
Made for challenging environments
Made for challenging environments

Made for challenging environments

Lumify is tested to withstand shock and vibration and can be configured with standard or optional military-grade (IP67) solutions[3] and rugged accessories that can take you from the field to the ambulance to the OR and everywhere in-between.
Confident cardiac exams
Confident cardiac exams

Confident cardiac exams

The cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is designed to provide high-quality cardiac images. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow can be utilized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function. AI-powered Auto EF for cardiac scanning is designed to standardize quantification and reduce subjectivity among users of varying ultrasound experience. Using Auto EF for cardiac assessment allows you to calculate ejection fraction (EF) from a single 4-chamber apical view of the heart without manual editing.

Confident cardiac exams

Confident cardiac exams
The cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is designed to provide high-quality cardiac images. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow can be utilized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function. AI-powered Auto EF for cardiac scanning is designed to standardize quantification and reduce subjectivity among users of varying ultrasound experience. Using Auto EF for cardiac assessment allows you to calculate ejection fraction (EF) from a single 4-chamber apical view of the heart without manual editing.

Confident cardiac exams

The cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is designed to provide high-quality cardiac images. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow can be utilized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function. AI-powered Auto EF for cardiac scanning is designed to standardize quantification and reduce subjectivity among users of varying ultrasound experience. Using Auto EF for cardiac assessment allows you to calculate ejection fraction (EF) from a single 4-chamber apical view of the heart without manual editing.
Click here for more information
Confident cardiac exams
Confident cardiac exams

Confident cardiac exams

The cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is designed to provide high-quality cardiac images. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow can be utilized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function. AI-powered Auto EF for cardiac scanning is designed to standardize quantification and reduce subjectivity among users of varying ultrasound experience. Using Auto EF for cardiac assessment allows you to calculate ejection fraction (EF) from a single 4-chamber apical view of the heart without manual editing.
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment

Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment

Simple and reliable, AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification adds a new level of support for detecting interstitial lung fluid, monitoring fluid status, and guiding therapy for patients with significant lung disease, such as pneumonia, pulmonary edema and acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”). This advanced AI lung ultrasound tool offers highly repeatable real-time B-line counting plus detection of merged (coalescent) B-lines with a 12-zone summary page.

Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment

Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment
Simple and reliable, AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification adds a new level of support for detecting interstitial lung fluid, monitoring fluid status, and guiding therapy for patients with significant lung disease, such as pneumonia, pulmonary edema and acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”). This advanced AI lung ultrasound tool offers highly repeatable real-time B-line counting plus detection of merged (coalescent) B-lines with a 12-zone summary page.

Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment

Simple and reliable, AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification adds a new level of support for detecting interstitial lung fluid, monitoring fluid status, and guiding therapy for patients with significant lung disease, such as pneumonia, pulmonary edema and acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”). This advanced AI lung ultrasound tool offers highly repeatable real-time B-line counting plus detection of merged (coalescent) B-lines with a 12-zone summary page.
Click here for more information
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment

Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment

Simple and reliable, AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification adds a new level of support for detecting interstitial lung fluid, monitoring fluid status, and guiding therapy for patients with significant lung disease, such as pneumonia, pulmonary edema and acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”). This advanced AI lung ultrasound tool offers highly repeatable real-time B-line counting plus detection of merged (coalescent) B-lines with a 12-zone summary page.
Now with an ocular preset
Now with an ocular preset

Now with an ocular preset

Evaluate trauma or perform a quick in-office scan to visualize and assess anatomical detail and blood flow within the eye and its surrounding structure, including quantitative measurements.

Now with an ocular preset

Now with an ocular preset
Evaluate trauma or perform a quick in-office scan to visualize and assess anatomical detail and blood flow within the eye and its surrounding structure, including quantitative measurements.

Now with an ocular preset

Evaluate trauma or perform a quick in-office scan to visualize and assess anatomical detail and blood flow within the eye and its surrounding structure, including quantitative measurements.
Click here for more information
Now with an ocular preset
Now with an ocular preset

Now with an ocular preset

Evaluate trauma or perform a quick in-office scan to visualize and assess anatomical detail and blood flow within the eye and its surrounding structure, including quantitative measurements.
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment

Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment

The Lumify pulsed wave Doppler tool builds on the innovation of our advanced ultrasound diagnostic systems, so you have known clinical excellence and all imaging modes (such as M-mode, color Doppler and pulsed wave Doppler) available on all transducers.

Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment

Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
The Lumify pulsed wave Doppler tool builds on the innovation of our advanced ultrasound diagnostic systems, so you have known clinical excellence and all imaging modes (such as M-mode, color Doppler and pulsed wave Doppler) available on all transducers.

Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment

The Lumify pulsed wave Doppler tool builds on the innovation of our advanced ultrasound diagnostic systems, so you have known clinical excellence and all imaging modes (such as M-mode, color Doppler and pulsed wave Doppler) available on all transducers.
Click here for more information
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment

Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment

The Lumify pulsed wave Doppler tool builds on the innovation of our advanced ultrasound diagnostic systems, so you have known clinical excellence and all imaging modes (such as M-mode, color Doppler and pulsed wave Doppler) available on all transducers.
OB/GYN exams
OB/GYN exams

OB/GYN exams

The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

OB/GYN exams

OB/GYN exams
The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

OB/GYN exams

The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Click here for more information
OB/GYN exams
OB/GYN exams

OB/GYN exams

The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Rapid results for FAST exams
Rapid results for FAST exams

Rapid results for FAST exams

The FAST preset is designed for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset delivers strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping provide rapid results and enhancing confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.

Rapid results for FAST exams

Rapid results for FAST exams
The FAST preset is designed for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset delivers strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping provide rapid results and enhancing confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.

Rapid results for FAST exams

The FAST preset is designed for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset delivers strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping provide rapid results and enhancing confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.
Click here for more information
Rapid results for FAST exams
Rapid results for FAST exams

Rapid results for FAST exams

The FAST preset is designed for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset delivers strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping provide rapid results and enhancing confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.
Versatile abdominal exams
Versatile abdominal exams

Versatile abdominal exams

The abdominal preset is designed for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs such as the kidney. The abdominal preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

Versatile abdominal exams

Versatile abdominal exams
The abdominal preset is designed for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs such as the kidney. The abdominal preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

Versatile abdominal exams

The abdominal preset is designed for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs such as the kidney. The abdominal preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Click here for more information
Versatile abdominal exams
Versatile abdominal exams

Versatile abdominal exams

The abdominal preset is designed for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs such as the kidney. The abdominal preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
  • Clarity in app-based ultrasound
  • Exceptional imaging
  • Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
  • Easily share information and connect
See all features
Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Clarity in app-based ultrasound

Clarity in app-based ultrasound

Philips app-based ultrasound makes it easy to get started. Three simple steps, and you’re scanning with this durable device designed for daily use in the rugged world of point of care. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets. 1. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible Android smart device. 2. Connect and register the transducer to your smart device. 3. Scan with the exceptional quality of Philips imaging technology.

Clarity in app-based ultrasound

Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Philips app-based ultrasound makes it easy to get started. Three simple steps, and you’re scanning with this durable device designed for daily use in the rugged world of point of care. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets. 1. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible Android smart device. 2. Connect and register the transducer to your smart device. 3. Scan with the exceptional quality of Philips imaging technology.

Clarity in app-based ultrasound

Philips app-based ultrasound makes it easy to get started. Three simple steps, and you’re scanning with this durable device designed for daily use in the rugged world of point of care. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets. 1. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible Android smart device. 2. Connect and register the transducer to your smart device. 3. Scan with the exceptional quality of Philips imaging technology.
Click here for more information
Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Clarity in app-based ultrasound

Clarity in app-based ultrasound

Philips app-based ultrasound makes it easy to get started. Three simple steps, and you’re scanning with this durable device designed for daily use in the rugged world of point of care. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets. 1. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible Android smart device. 2. Connect and register the transducer to your smart device. 3. Scan with the exceptional quality of Philips imaging technology.
Exceptional imaging
Exceptional imaging

Exceptional imaging

Lumify is a lightweight, ultra-portable handheld ultrasound system packed with 30+ years of Philips ultrasound innovation. It provides advanced imaging with Philips DNA, easy navigation and automation for quick workflow, and presets optimized for all clinical scenarios. Lumify offers up to 7.5 hours of ongoing scanning.[1] Lumify features our most portable transducer design with the lightest weight in handheld ultrasound.[2] Enhance care even further with advances such as AI-powered Auto EF to help standardize cardiac scanning and AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification to assess critically ill lung patients.

Exceptional imaging

Exceptional imaging
Lumify is a lightweight, ultra-portable handheld ultrasound system packed with 30+ years of Philips ultrasound innovation. It provides advanced imaging with Philips DNA, easy navigation and automation for quick workflow, and presets optimized for all clinical scenarios. Lumify offers up to 7.5 hours of ongoing scanning.[1] Lumify features our most portable transducer design with the lightest weight in handheld ultrasound.[2] Enhance care even further with advances such as AI-powered Auto EF to help standardize cardiac scanning and AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification to assess critically ill lung patients.

Exceptional imaging

Lumify is a lightweight, ultra-portable handheld ultrasound system packed with 30+ years of Philips ultrasound innovation. It provides advanced imaging with Philips DNA, easy navigation and automation for quick workflow, and presets optimized for all clinical scenarios. Lumify offers up to 7.5 hours of ongoing scanning.[1] Lumify features our most portable transducer design with the lightest weight in handheld ultrasound.[2] Enhance care even further with advances such as AI-powered Auto EF to help standardize cardiac scanning and AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification to assess critically ill lung patients.
Click here for more information
Exceptional imaging
Exceptional imaging

Exceptional imaging

Lumify is a lightweight, ultra-portable handheld ultrasound system packed with 30+ years of Philips ultrasound innovation. It provides advanced imaging with Philips DNA, easy navigation and automation for quick workflow, and presets optimized for all clinical scenarios. Lumify offers up to 7.5 hours of ongoing scanning.[1] Lumify features our most portable transducer design with the lightest weight in handheld ultrasound.[2] Enhance care even further with advances such as AI-powered Auto EF to help standardize cardiac scanning and AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification to assess critically ill lung patients.
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam

Presets optimize the transducer to the exam

Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Confidently conduct a range of scanning – now including ocular – with 14 customized presets, including abdominal, cardiac, FAST and MSK. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and xRes are used to enhance image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase border definition. Choose from a range of high-quality, lightweight Lumify transducers: S4-1 broadband phased array transducer, C5-2 broadband curved array transducer and L12-4 broadband linear array transducer.

Presets optimize the transducer to the exam

Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Confidently conduct a range of scanning – now including ocular – with 14 customized presets, including abdominal, cardiac, FAST and MSK. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and xRes are used to enhance image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase border definition. Choose from a range of high-quality, lightweight Lumify transducers: S4-1 broadband phased array transducer, C5-2 broadband curved array transducer and L12-4 broadband linear array transducer.

Presets optimize the transducer to the exam

Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Confidently conduct a range of scanning – now including ocular – with 14 customized presets, including abdominal, cardiac, FAST and MSK. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and xRes are used to enhance image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase border definition. Choose from a range of high-quality, lightweight Lumify transducers: S4-1 broadband phased array transducer, C5-2 broadband curved array transducer and L12-4 broadband linear array transducer.
Click here for more information
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam

Presets optimize the transducer to the exam

Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Confidently conduct a range of scanning – now including ocular – with 14 customized presets, including abdominal, cardiac, FAST and MSK. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and xRes are used to enhance image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase border definition. Choose from a range of high-quality, lightweight Lumify transducers: S4-1 broadband phased array transducer, C5-2 broadband curved array transducer and L12-4 broadband linear array transducer.
Easily share information and connect
Easily share information and connect

Easily share information and connect

Lumify easily connects to a picture archiving and communication system (PACS), makes patient data available to the electronic medical record (EMR), and provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via DICOM to PACS, a shared network or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet. Real-time technology updates through the online support portal allow you to keep your system up to date.

Easily share information and connect

Easily share information and connect
Lumify easily connects to a picture archiving and communication system (PACS), makes patient data available to the electronic medical record (EMR), and provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via DICOM to PACS, a shared network or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet. Real-time technology updates through the online support portal allow you to keep your system up to date.

Easily share information and connect

Lumify easily connects to a picture archiving and communication system (PACS), makes patient data available to the electronic medical record (EMR), and provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via DICOM to PACS, a shared network or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet. Real-time technology updates through the online support portal allow you to keep your system up to date.
Click here for more information
Easily share information and connect
Easily share information and connect

Easily share information and connect

Lumify easily connects to a picture archiving and communication system (PACS), makes patient data available to the electronic medical record (EMR), and provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via DICOM to PACS, a shared network or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet. Real-time technology updates through the online support portal allow you to keep your system up to date.
Instantly collaborate with colleagues
Instantly collaborate with colleagues

Instantly collaborate with colleagues

Lumify fully integrated tele-ultrasound powered by the Reacts platform means you can share images with colleagues in real time for collaboration and remote supervision, expanding your care team without stretching your budget. Bring health professionals together with real-time video and audio calls, live ultrasound streaming and virtual guidance.

Instantly collaborate with colleagues

Instantly collaborate with colleagues
Lumify fully integrated tele-ultrasound powered by the Reacts platform means you can share images with colleagues in real time for collaboration and remote supervision, expanding your care team without stretching your budget. Bring health professionals together with real-time video and audio calls, live ultrasound streaming and virtual guidance.

Instantly collaborate with colleagues

Lumify fully integrated tele-ultrasound powered by the Reacts platform means you can share images with colleagues in real time for collaboration and remote supervision, expanding your care team without stretching your budget. Bring health professionals together with real-time video and audio calls, live ultrasound streaming and virtual guidance.
Click here for more information
Instantly collaborate with colleagues
Instantly collaborate with colleagues

Instantly collaborate with colleagues

Lumify fully integrated tele-ultrasound powered by the Reacts platform means you can share images with colleagues in real time for collaboration and remote supervision, expanding your care team without stretching your budget. Bring health professionals together with real-time video and audio calls, live ultrasound streaming and virtual guidance.
Your data remains yours
Your data remains yours

Your data remains yours

The Philips commitment to patient data security means that with Lumify, your data and images stay with you and are stored however you choose. Lumify prioritizes patient data security and diligently safeguards information for confidentiality, integrity and availability. Customer review and implementation of the Philips Lumify Diagnostic Ultrasound System manual “Shared Roles for System and Data Security” (provided with each Lumify purchase) is mandatory for data security. The manual details the Customer and Philips requirements to secure data on Lumify.

Your data remains yours

Your data remains yours
The Philips commitment to patient data security means that with Lumify, your data and images stay with you and are stored however you choose. Lumify prioritizes patient data security and diligently safeguards information for confidentiality, integrity and availability. Customer review and implementation of the Philips Lumify Diagnostic Ultrasound System manual “Shared Roles for System and Data Security” (provided with each Lumify purchase) is mandatory for data security. The manual details the Customer and Philips requirements to secure data on Lumify.

Your data remains yours

The Philips commitment to patient data security means that with Lumify, your data and images stay with you and are stored however you choose. Lumify prioritizes patient data security and diligently safeguards information for confidentiality, integrity and availability. Customer review and implementation of the Philips Lumify Diagnostic Ultrasound System manual “Shared Roles for System and Data Security” (provided with each Lumify purchase) is mandatory for data security. The manual details the Customer and Philips requirements to secure data on Lumify.
Click here for more information
Your data remains yours
Your data remains yours

Your data remains yours

The Philips commitment to patient data security means that with Lumify, your data and images stay with you and are stored however you choose. Lumify prioritizes patient data security and diligently safeguards information for confidentiality, integrity and availability. Customer review and implementation of the Philips Lumify Diagnostic Ultrasound System manual “Shared Roles for System and Data Security” (provided with each Lumify purchase) is mandatory for data security. The manual details the Customer and Philips requirements to secure data on Lumify.
Made for challenging environments
Made for challenging environments

Made for challenging environments

Lumify is tested to withstand shock and vibration and can be configured with standard or optional military-grade (IP67) solutions[3] and rugged accessories that can take you from the field to the ambulance to the OR and everywhere in-between.

Made for challenging environments

Made for challenging environments
Lumify is tested to withstand shock and vibration and can be configured with standard or optional military-grade (IP67) solutions[3] and rugged accessories that can take you from the field to the ambulance to the OR and everywhere in-between.

Made for challenging environments

Lumify is tested to withstand shock and vibration and can be configured with standard or optional military-grade (IP67) solutions[3] and rugged accessories that can take you from the field to the ambulance to the OR and everywhere in-between.
Click here for more information
Made for challenging environments
Made for challenging environments

Made for challenging environments

Lumify is tested to withstand shock and vibration and can be configured with standard or optional military-grade (IP67) solutions[3] and rugged accessories that can take you from the field to the ambulance to the OR and everywhere in-between.
Confident cardiac exams
Confident cardiac exams

Confident cardiac exams

The cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is designed to provide high-quality cardiac images. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow can be utilized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function. AI-powered Auto EF for cardiac scanning is designed to standardize quantification and reduce subjectivity among users of varying ultrasound experience. Using Auto EF for cardiac assessment allows you to calculate ejection fraction (EF) from a single 4-chamber apical view of the heart without manual editing.

Confident cardiac exams

Confident cardiac exams
The cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is designed to provide high-quality cardiac images. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow can be utilized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function. AI-powered Auto EF for cardiac scanning is designed to standardize quantification and reduce subjectivity among users of varying ultrasound experience. Using Auto EF for cardiac assessment allows you to calculate ejection fraction (EF) from a single 4-chamber apical view of the heart without manual editing.

Confident cardiac exams

The cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is designed to provide high-quality cardiac images. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow can be utilized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function. AI-powered Auto EF for cardiac scanning is designed to standardize quantification and reduce subjectivity among users of varying ultrasound experience. Using Auto EF for cardiac assessment allows you to calculate ejection fraction (EF) from a single 4-chamber apical view of the heart without manual editing.
Click here for more information
Confident cardiac exams
Confident cardiac exams

Confident cardiac exams

The cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is designed to provide high-quality cardiac images. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow can be utilized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function. AI-powered Auto EF for cardiac scanning is designed to standardize quantification and reduce subjectivity among users of varying ultrasound experience. Using Auto EF for cardiac assessment allows you to calculate ejection fraction (EF) from a single 4-chamber apical view of the heart without manual editing.
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment

Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment

Simple and reliable, AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification adds a new level of support for detecting interstitial lung fluid, monitoring fluid status, and guiding therapy for patients with significant lung disease, such as pneumonia, pulmonary edema and acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”). This advanced AI lung ultrasound tool offers highly repeatable real-time B-line counting plus detection of merged (coalescent) B-lines with a 12-zone summary page.

Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment

Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment
Simple and reliable, AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification adds a new level of support for detecting interstitial lung fluid, monitoring fluid status, and guiding therapy for patients with significant lung disease, such as pneumonia, pulmonary edema and acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”). This advanced AI lung ultrasound tool offers highly repeatable real-time B-line counting plus detection of merged (coalescent) B-lines with a 12-zone summary page.

Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment

Simple and reliable, AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification adds a new level of support for detecting interstitial lung fluid, monitoring fluid status, and guiding therapy for patients with significant lung disease, such as pneumonia, pulmonary edema and acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”). This advanced AI lung ultrasound tool offers highly repeatable real-time B-line counting plus detection of merged (coalescent) B-lines with a 12-zone summary page.
Click here for more information
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment
Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment

Auto B-line Quantification for lung assessment

Simple and reliable, AI-powered Auto B-line Quantification adds a new level of support for detecting interstitial lung fluid, monitoring fluid status, and guiding therapy for patients with significant lung disease, such as pneumonia, pulmonary edema and acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”). This advanced AI lung ultrasound tool offers highly repeatable real-time B-line counting plus detection of merged (coalescent) B-lines with a 12-zone summary page.
Now with an ocular preset
Now with an ocular preset

Now with an ocular preset

Evaluate trauma or perform a quick in-office scan to visualize and assess anatomical detail and blood flow within the eye and its surrounding structure, including quantitative measurements.

Now with an ocular preset

Now with an ocular preset
Evaluate trauma or perform a quick in-office scan to visualize and assess anatomical detail and blood flow within the eye and its surrounding structure, including quantitative measurements.

Now with an ocular preset

Evaluate trauma or perform a quick in-office scan to visualize and assess anatomical detail and blood flow within the eye and its surrounding structure, including quantitative measurements.
Click here for more information
Now with an ocular preset
Now with an ocular preset

Now with an ocular preset

Evaluate trauma or perform a quick in-office scan to visualize and assess anatomical detail and blood flow within the eye and its surrounding structure, including quantitative measurements.
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment

Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment

The Lumify pulsed wave Doppler tool builds on the innovation of our advanced ultrasound diagnostic systems, so you have known clinical excellence and all imaging modes (such as M-mode, color Doppler and pulsed wave Doppler) available on all transducers.

Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment

Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
The Lumify pulsed wave Doppler tool builds on the innovation of our advanced ultrasound diagnostic systems, so you have known clinical excellence and all imaging modes (such as M-mode, color Doppler and pulsed wave Doppler) available on all transducers.

Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment

The Lumify pulsed wave Doppler tool builds on the innovation of our advanced ultrasound diagnostic systems, so you have known clinical excellence and all imaging modes (such as M-mode, color Doppler and pulsed wave Doppler) available on all transducers.
Click here for more information
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment

Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment

The Lumify pulsed wave Doppler tool builds on the innovation of our advanced ultrasound diagnostic systems, so you have known clinical excellence and all imaging modes (such as M-mode, color Doppler and pulsed wave Doppler) available on all transducers.
OB/GYN exams
OB/GYN exams

OB/GYN exams

The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

OB/GYN exams

OB/GYN exams
The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

OB/GYN exams

The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Click here for more information
OB/GYN exams
OB/GYN exams

OB/GYN exams

The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Rapid results for FAST exams
Rapid results for FAST exams

Rapid results for FAST exams

The FAST preset is designed for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset delivers strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping provide rapid results and enhancing confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.

Rapid results for FAST exams

Rapid results for FAST exams
The FAST preset is designed for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset delivers strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping provide rapid results and enhancing confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.

Rapid results for FAST exams

The FAST preset is designed for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset delivers strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping provide rapid results and enhancing confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.
Click here for more information
Rapid results for FAST exams
Rapid results for FAST exams

Rapid results for FAST exams

The FAST preset is designed for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset delivers strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping provide rapid results and enhancing confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.
Versatile abdominal exams
Versatile abdominal exams

Versatile abdominal exams

The abdominal preset is designed for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs such as the kidney. The abdominal preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

Versatile abdominal exams

Versatile abdominal exams
The abdominal preset is designed for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs such as the kidney. The abdominal preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

Versatile abdominal exams

The abdominal preset is designed for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs such as the kidney. The abdominal preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Click here for more information
Versatile abdominal exams
Versatile abdominal exams

Versatile abdominal exams

The abdominal preset is designed for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs such as the kidney. The abdominal preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Brochure (3)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Specifications

Contains in the box
Contains in the box
Outright Lumify purchase includes:
  • Carry Case, Manual, Cable
Contains in the box
Contains in the box
Outright Lumify purchase includes:
  • Carry Case, Manual, Cable
See all specifications
Contains in the box
Contains in the box
Outright Lumify purchase includes:
  • Carry Case, Manual, Cable
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
  • Purchase does not include a compatible smart device. For a list of compatible smart device options visit: www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices.
  • The Lumify Android version can be used directly with authorized Android devices.
  • [1] https://www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices
  • [2] Based on dimensions and weight of the transducers, not including the smart device.
  • [3] Not available in all regions. Check with your Philips representative.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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