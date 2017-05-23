Philips Sparq ultrasound system delivers by providing a new ultrasound experience. It makes using ultrasound to guide procedures simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
A uniquely simplified
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system
The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
Easy to Learn
Philips Sparq is Easy to Learn and Easy to Use
To make scanning easy, Sparq features the Simplicity mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the Ultrasound functions you use often.
Ergonomic design
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Needle Visualization
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance
Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that eliminates knobs or buttons. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that eliminates knobs or buttons. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that eliminates knobs or buttons. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Needle Guidance Technology
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance
Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Sealed control panel
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning
Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Abundant clinical applications
Abundant clinical applications for Regional Anesthesia needs
With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: Nerve, Spine, MSK, Superficial, Vascular Access, Lung, Cardiac, and TEE.
With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: Nerve, Spine, MSK, Superficial, Vascular Access, Lung, Cardiac, and TEE.
With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: Nerve, Spine, MSK, Superficial, Vascular Access, Lung, Cardiac, and TEE.
Centerline and gridline
Centerline and gridline for out of plane procedures
To make it easy to conduct out-of-place procedures, Philips L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
The system also features an on screen gridline display that provides a visual target and distance estimation.
Depth markers provide rapid information about image depth, with no need to perform a specific measurement.
To make it easy to conduct out-of-place procedures, Philips L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
The system also features an on screen gridline display that provides a visual target and distance estimation.
Depth markers provide rapid information about image depth, with no need to perform a specific measurement.
To make it easy to conduct out-of-place procedures, Philips L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
The system also features an on screen gridline display that provides a visual target and distance estimation.
Depth markers provide rapid information about image depth, with no need to perform a specific measurement.
Battery operation
Battery operation saves critical time
Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
SonoCT and XRES
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Multiport adapter
Multiport adapter for easily switching transducers
Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
A uniquely simplified
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system
The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
Easy to Learn
Philips Sparq is Easy to Learn and Easy to Use
To make scanning easy, Sparq features the Simplicity mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the Ultrasound functions you use often.
To make scanning easy, Sparq features the Simplicity mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the Ultrasound functions you use often.
To make scanning easy, Sparq features the Simplicity mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the Ultrasound functions you use often.
Ergonomic design
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Needle Visualization
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance
Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that eliminates knobs or buttons. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that eliminates knobs or buttons. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that eliminates knobs or buttons. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Needle Guidance Technology
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance
Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Sealed control panel
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning
Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Abundant clinical applications
Abundant clinical applications for Regional Anesthesia needs
With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: Nerve, Spine, MSK, Superficial, Vascular Access, Lung, Cardiac, and TEE.
With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: Nerve, Spine, MSK, Superficial, Vascular Access, Lung, Cardiac, and TEE.
With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: Nerve, Spine, MSK, Superficial, Vascular Access, Lung, Cardiac, and TEE.
Centerline and gridline
Centerline and gridline for out of plane procedures
To make it easy to conduct out-of-place procedures, Philips L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
The system also features an on screen gridline display that provides a visual target and distance estimation.
Depth markers provide rapid information about image depth, with no need to perform a specific measurement.
To make it easy to conduct out-of-place procedures, Philips L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
The system also features an on screen gridline display that provides a visual target and distance estimation.
Depth markers provide rapid information about image depth, with no need to perform a specific measurement.
To make it easy to conduct out-of-place procedures, Philips L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
The system also features an on screen gridline display that provides a visual target and distance estimation.
Depth markers provide rapid information about image depth, with no need to perform a specific measurement.
Battery operation
Battery operation saves critical time
Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
SonoCT and XRES
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Multiport adapter
Multiport adapter for easily switching transducers
Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Find the right transducer for your system
Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
