Mājaslapa
Philips - Noklikšķiniet šeit, lai nokļūtu sākumlapā

Meklējamie vārdi

Goldway Blood Pressure Interconnect Tube, Adult/Infant, 3m

Goldway

Blood Pressure Interconnect Tube, Adult/Infant, 3m

Atrast līdzīgus produktus

This is a 3m, reusable blood pressure interconnect tube for use with Goldway patient monitors. For adult and infant patients.

Sazinies ar mums

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand