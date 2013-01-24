Mājaslapa
Philips - Noklikšķiniet šeit, lai nokļūtu sākumlapā

Meklējamie vārdi

Dual IBP adapter Invasive pressure accessories

Dual IBP adapter

Invasive pressure accessories

Atrast līdzīgus produktus

The dual IBP adapter is a cost-effective solution that facilitates dual invasive pressure monitoring via a single socket on the patient monitor. This simple, effective adapter helps reduce your bedside monitoring footprint, while supporting

Sazinies ar mums

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand