The Rotatable Quick Claw Mount for IntelliVue X3 and MX100 monitors. Includes mounting plate and quick release clamp. Ideally suited for mounting IntelliVue X3 or MX100 during or following patient transports. Enables quick release and supports rotation of mounted monitor.
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