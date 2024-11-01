Our reusable temperature probes are validated to withstand autoclaving. Philips reusable probes can be disinfected as per instructions for use and then autoclaved at a saturated steam temperature of 132°C/270°F for four minutes and a dry time of 30 minutes, or a saturated steam temperature of 134°C/273°F (maximum) for three minutes with a dry time of 20 - 30 minutes. See IFU for complete cleaning, disinfection and sterilization instructions.
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|Cable Length
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|Number of Pins
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|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
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|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
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|Product Category
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|Product Type
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|CE Certified
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|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
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|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
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|Packaging Unit
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|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
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|Cable Length
|
|Number of Pins
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Cable Length
|
|Number of Pins
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
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