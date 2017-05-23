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Electrode set, 12-lead Radiolucent, 1.8m

ECG accessories

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LEAD SET RADIOLUCENT 12 LEAD 72in IEC. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices

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Specifications

ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 1.8 m (5.9')
Number of Leads
  • 12
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
See all specifications
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 1.8 m (5.9')
Number of Leads
  • 12
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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