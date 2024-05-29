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Quick-Cross Select

Support Catheter

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The proven performance of Quick-Cross, now with the ability to navigate and select. [1] Designed to support complex cases, Quick-Cross Select Support Catheter's 45° angle provides directed access to branched anatomy and allows navigation through complex and diffuse disease.[1] Its low-profile tapered tip allows for seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition. [1]

Contact & support
Features
Stainless steel braid

Stainless steel braid [1]

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.

Stainless steel braid [1]

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.

Stainless steel braid [1]

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.
45˚ angled tip

45˚ angled tip [1]

Allows the ability to navigate through complex anatomy and diffuse disease.

45˚ angled tip [1]

Allows the ability to navigate through complex anatomy and diffuse disease.

45˚ angled tip [1]

Allows the ability to navigate through complex anatomy and diffuse disease.
Three radiopaque markers

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [1]

Radiopaque markers assist in the assessment of lesion geometry and enable confirmation of catheter positioning.

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [1]

Radiopaque markers assist in the assessment of lesion geometry and enable confirmation of catheter positioning.

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [1]

Radiopaque markers assist in the assessment of lesion geometry and enable confirmation of catheter positioning.
Hydrophilic coating

Hydrophilic coating [1,3]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

Hydrophilic coating [1,3]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

Hydrophilic coating [1,3]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.
Low profile tapered tip

Low profile tapered tip [1]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Low profile tapered tip [1]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Low profile tapered tip [1]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.
  • Stainless steel braid
  • 45˚ angled tip
  • Three radiopaque markers
  • Hydrophilic coating
See all features
Stainless steel braid

Stainless steel braid [1]

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.

Stainless steel braid [1]

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.

Stainless steel braid [1]

Provides additional strength, torque and pushability.
45˚ angled tip

45˚ angled tip [1]

Allows the ability to navigate through complex anatomy and diffuse disease.

45˚ angled tip [1]

Allows the ability to navigate through complex anatomy and diffuse disease.

45˚ angled tip [1]

Allows the ability to navigate through complex anatomy and diffuse disease.
Three radiopaque markers

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [1]

Radiopaque markers assist in the assessment of lesion geometry and enable confirmation of catheter positioning.

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [1]

Radiopaque markers assist in the assessment of lesion geometry and enable confirmation of catheter positioning.

Three, evenly spaced radiopaque markers [1]

Radiopaque markers assist in the assessment of lesion geometry and enable confirmation of catheter positioning.
Hydrophilic coating

Hydrophilic coating [1,3]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

Hydrophilic coating [1,3]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.

Hydrophilic coating [1,3]

The hydrophilic coating allows for smooth tracking.
Low profile tapered tip

Low profile tapered tip [1]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Low profile tapered tip [1]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Low profile tapered tip [1]

Seamless catheter-to-guidewire transition facilitates crossing of challenging lesions and allows for tracking through tortuous anatomy and diffuse disease.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Model number 518-085
Model number 518-085
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-087
Model number 518-087
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-089
Model number 518-089
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-091
Model number 518-091
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-093
Model number 518-093
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-077
Model number 518-077
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 65 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-079
Model number 518-079
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-081
Model number 518-081
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-083
Model number 518-083
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-085
Model number 518-085
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Model number 518-087
Model number 518-087
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
See all specifications
Model number 518-085
Model number 518-085
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-087
Model number 518-087
Distal tip profile
  • 1.9F / 0.025"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.034"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.042"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-089
Model number 518-089
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-091
Model number 518-091
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-093
Model number 518-093
Distal tip profile
  • 2.1F / 0.028"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.038"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Guide compatibility
  • 5F
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.044"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 15 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-077
Model number 518-077
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 65 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-079
Model number 518-079
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-081
Model number 518-081
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 135 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
Model number 518-083
Model number 518-083
Distal tip profile
  • 3.2F / 0.042"
Distal shaft outer diameter
  • 0.052"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035"
Guide compatibility
  • N/A
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Proximal shaft diameter
  • 0.059"
Radiopaque marker spacing
  • 50 mm
Throw angle
  • 45°
  • 1. Philips data on file: D010386, D014139 Essential Design Output Summary
  • 2. Philips data on file: D005616 IP Report .014" and .018", D040333 DIDO Trace Matrix, D010386 Design Output Summary
  • 3. Food and Drug Administration. (2019). Intravascular catheters… lubricious coatings— labeling considerations. https://www.fda.gov/media/113951/download
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Quick-Cross is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
  • Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
  • Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device. Products subject to country availability. Please contact your local sales representative. Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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