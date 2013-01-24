Mājaslapa
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX Camlock Rail Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP50 patient monitoring system on a surface with Camlock rails.

Features
IntelliVue MP50: Camlock Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0018-83 Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MP50; all GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

