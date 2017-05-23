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IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Wall Mount*

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP20 patient monitoring system on a wall.

Contact & support
Features
IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm
IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm

IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with Lock feature. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm

IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with Lock feature. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with Lock feature. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm
IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm

IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with Lock feature. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm.

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm.

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm.
IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP20/MP30 Mounting; Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP20/MP30 Mounting; Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP20/MP30 Mounting; Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP20/MP30 Mounting; Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
  • IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm
  • IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
  • IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
  • IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
See all features
IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm
IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm

IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with Lock feature. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm

IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with Lock feature. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with Lock feature. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm
IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm

IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm

GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with Lock feature. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm.

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm.

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm.
IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP20/MP30 Mounting; Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP20/MP30 Mounting; Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP20/MP30 Mounting; Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP20/MP30 Mounting; Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

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  • *All GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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