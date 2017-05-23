Search terms

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Flat Screen Countertop Mounting

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount one or two Remote Displays.

Contact & support
Features
Philips Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
Philips Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Countertop Mounting Kit
Countertop Mounting Kit

Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-40 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 20" (51cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter

Countertop Mounting Kit

Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-40 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 20" (51cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter

Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-40 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 20" (51cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter
Click here for more information
Countertop Mounting Kit
Countertop Mounting Kit

Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-40 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 20" (51cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter
Philips Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
Philips Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
  • Philips Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
  • Countertop Mounting Kit
  • Philips Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
See all features
Philips Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
Philips Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Single Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-05 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Countertop Mounting Kit
Countertop Mounting Kit

Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-40 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 20" (51cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter

Countertop Mounting Kit

Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-40 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 20" (51cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter

Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-40 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 20" (51cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter
Click here for more information
Countertop Mounting Kit
Countertop Mounting Kit

Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-40 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 20" (51cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; height-adjustable Flat Screen Mount allows tilt and swivel adjustment. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 16 lbs (7.3 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter
Philips Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
Philips Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit
Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

Dual Remote Flat Screen Display: Countertop Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0057-04 Kit Includes; 13" (33cm) Horizontal Channel and Backing Plate for mounting to a flat horizontal surface; 18" (46cm) Column with Baseplate to mount in Horizontal Channel; Dual Flat Screen Mount allows independent tilt and swivel adjustment for each screen; spacing between screens is adjustable. For VESA-compatible flat screens up to 18" (45cm) diagonal width, and 32 lbs (14.6 kg) total weight; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Brochure (3)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Visas tiesības aizsargātas

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Jūs ieejat Latvijas Philips Healthcare tīmekļa vietnē.
Please select the checkbox

Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.

Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?