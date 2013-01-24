Mājaslapa
IntelliVue MX800 ITD RollStand Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX800 ITD RollStand

Mounting solution

Learn more about the height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor.

Features
Roll Stand: Mounting kit
Roll Stand: Mounting kit

Roll Stand: Mounting kit

ITD part no. RS.4903.801 Kit includes: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; Handle; Basket; Vertical holder for external rack; Strain relief in the hub of the base; Tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX800.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Additional information
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Maximum load, basket
  • 3 kg / 6,6 lbs
Maximum load, roll stand
  • 50 kg / 110,2 lbs
Height, roll stand
  • 1293 mm
Finish, roll stand and tilt and swivel unit
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Finish, handle and vertical holder
  • medium aqua accent, powder-coated

Brochure

