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dStream Small Extremity 16ch coil

MR coil

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The dStream Small Extremity coil is designed to accommodate various patient sizes. The coil has an inner diameter of 20 cm to match the size of small extremities such as elbows, wrists, hands, small knees and shoulders. The coil has a close fit to the anatomy enabling high resolution imaging of cartilage and bone. Flexible wrap-around design provides easy positioning and good fit. A dedicated mattress that supports both patient and coil is included to promote patient comfort and reduce motion.

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