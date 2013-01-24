Mājaslapa
Philips - Noklikšķiniet šeit, lai nokļūtu sākumlapā

Meklējamie vārdi

IntelliVue 802.11 Clinical Network Wired and wireless networking

IntelliVue 802.11 Clinical Network

Wired and wireless networking

Atrast līdzīgus produktus

Clinicians rely on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors for the data they need, when they need it. And you can rely on us to help you be certain that patient data is transmitted on your terms.

Sazinies ar mums

Media Gallery

Features
Leverage existing IT infrastructure

Leverage existing IT infrastructure and network strategies

Philips has experience designing and deploying clinical networks that deliver patient data quickly to multiple destinations, leveraging your existing IT infrastructure and network strategies
Networking choice

Networking choice

Philips offers several network configurations and options for the IntelliVue patient monitoring solutions, all designed to align with your enterprise networking strategies.
Meeting single department

Meeting single department or hospital enterprise needs

IntelliVue patient monitoring can be deployed on your hospital’s enterprise network using virtual local area networks (vLANs) and leverage IT networking best practices.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand