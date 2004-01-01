8 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range. Steerable pulsed Doppler, Color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, Panoramic, and Harmonic Imaging. Vascular (carotid, arterial and venous) and internal mammary vessel applications. General imaging, vascular, and superficial imaging applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.