Mirada Diagnostic Imaging Software presents a solution for PET/CT, PET/MR, nuclear medicine, and image fusion. With a comprehensive set of workflows powered by world-class deformable registration and accurate quantification tools, Mirada Medical will help to increase your confidence in reading and data interpretation
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.
Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?