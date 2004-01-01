Provides the ability to run cardiac segmentation on different energy levels, compare vessel curves with various spectral data types, and enhance the visual assessment of coronary vessel patency. Includes basic functionality of the CT Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis Application optimized for Spectral Data Sets
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.
Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?