

“Before anything else, preparation is the key to success.”

- Alexander Graham Bell



Knowing what to expect before an MRI scan can be an important part of a positive patient experience. Patients who are well prepared are likely to be calmer, which helps scans to run smoothly and lets your staff work more efficiently. Both patient and staff satisfaction play a role in your institution’s economic well being.



We have recognized the value of good preparation. Using virtual reality, we have created an experience that takes your patients on a journey – not just telling them but showing them what to expect. Together with Infor-Med, Maxima Medical Center Veldhoven and Radboud University Medical Center Nijmegen, we’re bringing MRI to life and helping enhance the patient experience.

