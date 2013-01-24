Mājaslapa
Philips - Noklikšķiniet šeit, lai nokļūtu sākumlapā

Meklējamie vārdi

masthead background image

Central patient monitoring/clinical workflows

Communication clarity

Central patient monitoring

The ready access to meaningful data provided by Philips Central Monitoring and Clinical Workflow systems inspires collaboration and streamlines workflows for efficient and effective resource management. Flexible and networkable systems support a variety of workflows and drive staff implementation, with up-to-the-minute central patient monitoring information that enables informed and impactful care. Cost-effective Efficia systems are the first choice for many healthcare facilities, while IntelliVue systems offer some of the most advanced technology available.

Learn more about our central patient monitoring and clinical workflow systems.

Talk to a sales rep
Stay up to date in Patient Monitoring

Learn more about our central patient monitoring and clinical workflow systems.

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Ko tas nozīmē?
Philips augstu vērtē un ciena savu klientu konfidencialitāti. Savu piekrišanu varat atsaukt jebkurā laikā. Plašāku informāciju, lūdzu, lasiet Philips konfidencialitātes politikā.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

Ko tas nozīmē?
central monitoring systems thumbnail

Central monitoring systems

Configurability and diverse options serve needs from value to enterprise IT
Learn more
clinical workflow solutions thumbnail

Clinical workflow solutions

A sensitive system that informs and mobilizes
Learn more
mobility thumbnail

Mobility

The right information for the right need—right away
Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand