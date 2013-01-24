Mājaslapa
    Liela jauda


    Atvadieties no lādētājiem un strāvas kabeļiem. Viens USB-C ports jūsu klēpjdatoram vai viedierīcei nodrošina līdz 90 W jaudu, kas jūsu digitālajā darba vidē sniedz vairāk kārtības un ērtību. Philips monitori ir pārbaudīti, lai nodrošinātu saderību ar plašu klāstu klēpjdatoru un tālruņu zīmolu un modeļu.
    Apbrīnojami ātrs


    Jaunākais USB 3.2 standarts nodrošina 20 reižu lielāku ātrumu par USB 2.0, kas jums ļauj būt produktīvākiem, jo jūsu dati tagad tiek pārsūtīti vienā acumirklī. Piemēram, pilnu 4K kvalitātes filmu var pārsūtīt mazāk nekā 60 sekundēs.
    Ethernet RJ45


    USB portu centrmezgla augšpusē atrodas arī ļoti parocīgs Ethernet (RJ45) ports papildu ērtībām.

    Inovatīva savienojamība ar USB dokošanu
    Viens USB-C var pilnībā pārvērst jūsu lietotāja pieredzi un to, kā jūs strādājat. Nekādu lādētāju, strāvas un signālu kabeļu — šis vispusīgais risinājums jūsu klēpjdatoram vai viedierīcēm nodrošina līdz 90 W jaudu un jūsu digitālajā darba vidē ievieš kārtību.
      LCD monitors ar USB-C

      LCD monitors ar USB-C

      243B9/00

      • B Line
      • 24 (23,8 collas/60,5 cm diag.)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      Kopējais novērtēj. / 5
      Aplūkot produktu
      LCD monitors ar USB-C

      LCD monitors ar USB-C

      273B9/00

      • B Line
      • 27 collas (68,6 cm)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      Kopējais novērtēj. / 5
      Aplūkot produktu
      LCD monitors ar USB-C

      LCD monitors ar USB-C

      276B9/00

      • B Line
      • 27 collas (68,5 cm)
      • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
      Kopējais novērtēj. / 5
      Aplūkot produktu
    USB dokošana


    Labākais risinājums, kas izstrādāts korporatīvajai un biroja videi, ir unikālā USB-C dokošanas funkcija, kurā apvienoti USB-C, RJ45 un DP-izejas porti papildu ērtībām. Tas ideāli aizstāj ārējo neparocīgo dokošanas staciju, mazinot nevēlamu jucekli uz galdiem, bet nodrošinot augstu savienojamību.
    Skatīt monitorus ar USB dokošanas funkciju

    USB dokošanas produkti

    USB Docking pro


    Profesionāliem lietotājiem, kam nepieciešams modernākais un vispusīgākais vertikālais risinājums, Philips izstrādāja monitorus, kas sniedz vēl plašākas savienojamības iespējas ar universālu portu replicēšanu un nodrošina augstāku kvalitāti jaudas, datu un audio/video ziņā. Turklāt mūsu Pro monitori ir aprīkoti ar HDR, uzlabotiem paneļiem, augstām izšķirtspējām un lielākiem ekrāna izmēriem, kas paaugstina produktivitāti.
    Skatīt Docking pro

    USB Docking pro

    Hibrīdais savienojums


    Philips monitori, kas ir daļa no mūsu Pro Docking produktu klāsta, sniedz arī risinājumus lietotājiem ar klēpjdatoriem, kurus var savienot, izmantojot tikai tradicionālo USB-A. Hibrīda monitori piedāvā iebūvētu USB dokstaciju, kas aprīkota ar DisplayLink tehnoloģiju ar universālu portu replicēšanu, kas lietotājiem ļauj piekļūt biroja perifērajām ierīcēm, tostarp tastatūrai, pelei un RJ-45 Ethernet kabelim, izmantojot vienu divu vijumu USB kabeli ar C un A tipa savienotāju.
    Skatīt hibrīdā savienojuma monitorus

    Hibrīdā savienojuma produkti

