Philips Saeco

Maintenance Accessories

CA6800/00
Saeco
Saeco
  • FrescoLatte Thermal jug FrescoLatte Thermal jug FrescoLatte Thermal jug
    -{discount-value}

    For milk based specialties lovers, the Saeco FrescoLatte thermal jug keeps the milk cool right next to the coffee machine, without the hassle of going back and forth to the refrigerator. Skatīt visas priekšrocības

    Diemžēl šis produkts vairs nav pieejams

    FrescoLatte Thermal jug

    For milk based specialties lovers, the Saeco FrescoLatte thermal jug keeps the milk cool right next to the coffee machine, without the hassle of going back and forth to the refrigerator. Skatīt visas priekšrocības

    Diemžēl šis produkts vairs nav pieejams

      FrescoLatte Thermal jug

      Right next to your coffee machine

      • Thermal Jug

      Dishwasher safe thermal jug

      The dishwasher safe Saeco Frescolatte thermal jug allows you to relax and enjoy a creamy cappuccino or latte macchiato with no effort at all.

      Stainless Steel premium finishing

      The precious finishing makes the FrescoLatte thermo fit to any kitchen. Stylish and scratch-resistant.

      Unique anti-spill valve

      To prevent accidental milk spillage in case the thermo is turned upside down.

      Tehniskā specifikācija

      • Iepakojums

        Daudzums
        1 Thermos

      • Tehniskā specifikācija

        Tilpums
        0,5 l

      Palīdzība saistībā ar šo produktu

      Atrast BUJ, problēmu novēršanas ieteikumus, lietotāja rokasgrāmatas un padomus

