Perfect milk foam for your coffee
The Saeco milk frother HD7019/10 creates the best milk foam you can wish for - both hot and cold. The perfect companion for all your coffee recipes, the fully automatic milk frother is extremely easy to use - and clean!
The exceptional quality of the milk foam is created by simultaneous heating and high-speed whisking.
The Saeco milk frother offers two buttons: one for hot and one for cold milk froth. Like this you can easily prepare the milk froth you need, be it for your favorite coffee drink, delicious desert or any other recipe.
The anti-stick inner coating and unique frothing mechanism make your Saeco milk frother easy to clean after use.
The cordless 360 degrees pirouette base of your Saeco milk frother makes for easy lifting and placing.
The specially designed spout makes sure you can pour the milk froth without dripping.
Vispārējas specifikācijas
Izmēri
Dizains un apstrāde
Tehniskās specifikācijas
Tehniskā specifikācija