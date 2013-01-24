Mājaslapa
Saeco Milk frother

HD7019/10
Saeco
  Perfect milk foam for your coffee
    Saeco Milk frother

    HD7019/10

    Perfect milk foam for your coffee

    The Saeco milk frother HD7019/10 creates the best milk foam you can wish for - both hot and cold. The perfect companion for all your coffee recipes, the fully automatic milk frother is extremely easy to use - and clean!

      Perfect milk foam for your coffee

      Milk frother for heating and stirring

      • Stainless Steel
      • prepares hot & cold froth
      Combined heating and whisking mechanism

      Combined heating and whisking mechanism

      The exceptional quality of the milk foam is created by simultaneous heating and high-speed whisking.

      Two temperature settings

      Two temperature settings

      The Saeco milk frother offers two buttons: one for hot and one for cold milk froth. Like this you can easily prepare the milk froth you need, be it for your favorite coffee drink, delicious desert or any other recipe.

      Double non-stick coating

      Double non-stick coating

      The anti-stick inner coating and unique frothing mechanism make your Saeco milk frother easy to clean after use.

      360° Base

      360° Base

      The cordless 360 degrees pirouette base of your Saeco milk frother makes for easy lifting and placing.

      Non-drip spout

      Non-drip spout

      The specially designed spout makes sure you can pour the milk froth without dripping.

      Tehniskā specifikācija

      • Vispārējas specifikācijas

        360 grādu grozāma pamatne
        Bez vada
        Neslīdoša pamatne
        Ergonomisks rokturis
        Automātiskā izslēgšanās
        Vada glabātuve

      • Izmēri

        Izstrādājuma izmēri (P x A x G)
        18.5 x 12.5 x 21.0 cm
        Iesaiņojuma izmēri (PxAxG)
        22.0 x 16.8 x 16.5 cm

      • Dizains un apstrāde

        Krāsa(s)
        Brushed Stainless Steel

      • Tehniskās specifikācijas

        Jauda
        500-600 W

      • Tehniskā specifikācija

        Frekvence
        50-60 Hz
        Kapacitāte
        0.16 l
        Vada garums
        0.75 m
        Spriegums
        220-240 V

      Palīdzība saistībā ar šo produktu

      Atrast BUJ, problēmu novēršanas ieteikumus, lietotāja rokasgrāmatas un padomus

