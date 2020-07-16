Meklējamie vārdi

1
Philips soundbar skaļruņi

Philips soundbar skaļruņi

Katram aizraujošam mirklim

Atrodiet savu soundbar skaļruni

Mūsu iecienītie soundbar

Performance sērijas B8505

Performance sērijas B8505 Soundbar skaļrunis

Kinozāles cienīgai skaņai.

 
  • Dolby Atmos. Paaugstiniet aizrautību
  • Play-Fi. No multi-room audio līdz telpiskai skaņai
  • Savienojams ar ierīcēm, kuras atbalsta balss asistentu
  • 2.1 kanāls. 200 W RMS 240 W maks. (10 % kopējais harmoniskais kropļojums)

SoundBar skaļrunis ar Dolby Atmos
SoundBar bezvadu zemfrekvenču skaļrunis
SoundBar Bluetooth skaļrunis
Skatīt informāciju
Performance sērijas B8905 Soundbar

Performance sērijas B8905 Soundbar skaļrunis

Satriecoša skaņa filmām, mūzikai un citiem nolūkiem

 
  • Dolby Atmos. Palieliniet uztraukumu
  • Play-Fi. Sākot no vairāku istabu skaņas līdz telpiskai skaņai
  • Savienojas ar iecienītākajām balss palīga ierīcēm
  • 3.1.2 kanāli. 360 W RMS. Maks. 600 W (10 % kopējais harmoniskais kropļojums)

SoundBar skaļrunis ar Dolby Atmos
SoundBar bezvadu zemfrekvenču skaļrunis
SoundBar Bluetooth skaļrunis
Skatīt informāciju
Skatīt visus produktus
Philips soundbar Dolby Atmos

Soundbar ar Dolby Atmos

Kinozāles cienīga pieredze

 

Philips soundbar sniedz papildu drāmu, lai ko arī skatītos. Modeļi ar Dolby Atmos rada trīsdimensionālu visaptverošu skaņu, kas plūst kā virs, tā ap jums. Pāri lidojoši kosmosa kuģi vai koncerta pūlis, skaņā varēs patiesi iegrimt.

Izvēle kinozālei
Philips TV soundbar

Soundbar jebkurai istabai

Skaidras līnijas. Slaidi profili.

 

Mūsu soundbar sniedz daudz vairāk, nekā tikai bagātīgu skaņu. Tiem visiem ir skaidras līnijas un zemi profili, tāpēc tos var novietot nemanāmās vietās, un daudzus modeļus var arī stiprināt pie sienas. Mūsu bezvadu zemfrekvenču skaļruņi padziļina basus un tie ir kompakti, tāpēc tie arī iederēsies lieliski.

Skatīt soundbar
Philips wireless soundbar with HDMI

Vienmēr viegli vadīt

Vienkārši labāka skaņa iecienītajai izklaidei


Philips soundbar var pievienot teju jebkuru avotu. Pievienojiet Blu-Ray un DVD atskaņotājus, spēļu konsoles, un citu. Audio-in un Bluetooth ļauj straumēt mūziku. Modeļi ar HDMI-out (ARC) ļauj soundbar vadīt ar TV tālvadības pulti.

Iegūstiet bagātāku skaņu
Izmantotās tehnoloģijas vienkāršai skaņas sistēmas izveidei mājās

Home sound made easy

 

Izvēlieties labākos produktus, lai viegli iegūtu kinozāles skaņu mājās.

Atklājiet home sound made easy

Philips soundbar. Produkti, kas jums patiks

Philips The One Soundbars
The one to watch

ar priekšējo sēdvietu cienīgu skaņu

Aplūkojiet

Vairāk no Philips TV un skaņas

Philips Fidelio austiņas un Soundbar skaļruņi

Philips Fidelio
Sadzirdiet atšķirību

Atklājiet Fidelio
Philips bezvadu, troksni slāpējošas, pāri ausīm liekamas, uz ausīm liekamas, ausīs liekamas, bērnu austiņas

Austiņas
Mūzika vienmēr jums līdzi

Aplūkojiet austiņas
Philips TV

Philips TV
Atšķirība ir jūtama

Iepazīstieties ar mūsu piedāvājumu

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

Philips TV

TV sākumlapa
OLED televizori
MiniLED
the one
Ambilight televizori
4K Ultra HD televizori
Viedie televizori / Android televizori
Mājas skaņa
Skatīt visus televizorus
TV godalgas

Philips skaņa  

Austiņas
SoundBar skaļruņi
Bezvadu skaļruņi
Mājas audio
Fidelio
Lietotne Headphones

Atbalsts

Televizora atbalsts
Skaņas atbalsts
Reģistrējiet savus produktus
Programmatūras un draiveru atjauninājumi
Sazinieties ar mums

Sazinieties ar mums

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Vietnes karte

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

Mūsu vietni vislabāk var apskatīt, izmantojot jaunāko Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome vai Firefox versiju.