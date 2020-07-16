Philips soundbar sniedz papildu drāmu, lai ko arī skatītos. Modeļi ar Dolby Atmos rada trīsdimensionālu visaptverošu skaņu, kas plūst kā virs, tā ap jums. Pāri lidojoši kosmosa kuģi vai koncerta pūlis, skaņā varēs patiesi iegrimt.
Mūsu soundbar sniedz daudz vairāk, nekā tikai bagātīgu skaņu. Tiem visiem ir skaidras līnijas un zemi profili, tāpēc tos var novietot nemanāmās vietās, un daudzus modeļus var arī stiprināt pie sienas. Mūsu bezvadu zemfrekvenču skaļruņi padziļina basus un tie ir kompakti, tāpēc tie arī iederēsies lieliski.
Philips soundbar var pievienot teju jebkuru avotu. Pievienojiet Blu-Ray un DVD atskaņotājus, spēļu konsoles, un citu. Audio-in un Bluetooth ļauj straumēt mūziku. Modeļi ar HDMI-out (ARC) ļauj soundbar vadīt ar TV tālvadības pulti.
