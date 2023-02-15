Designed for the unique patient care challenges in your MR suite, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 provides remote monitoring, patient management, product and IT security, and HIS connectivity. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 also introduces FirstSight; an exclusive design concept that integrates advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interfaces to provide familiarity, clarity, and intelligence.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Feel secure from the start
Feel secure from the start
One-third of all data breaches in healthcare occur in hospitals. Philips is here to help. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 is designed with the same cybersecurity expertise and experience that helps hospitals the world over mitigate risk across their IT ecosystems. In addition to Expression's reputation for easy connectivity with EMR systems, you'll also find enhanced capabilities for controlling access, ensuring privacy, and substantiating compliance.
Feel secure from the start
One-third of all data breaches in healthcare occur in hospitals. Philips is here to help. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 is designed with the same cybersecurity expertise and experience that helps hospitals the world over mitigate risk across their IT ecosystems. In addition to Expression's reputation for easy connectivity with EMR systems, you'll also find enhanced capabilities for controlling access, ensuring privacy, and substantiating compliance.
Feel secure from the start
One-third of all data breaches in healthcare occur in hospitals. Philips is here to help. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 is designed with the same cybersecurity expertise and experience that helps hospitals the world over mitigate risk across their IT ecosystems. In addition to Expression's reputation for easy connectivity with EMR systems, you'll also find enhanced capabilities for controlling access, ensuring privacy, and substantiating compliance.
One-third of all data breaches in healthcare occur in hospitals. Philips is here to help. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 is designed with the same cybersecurity expertise and experience that helps hospitals the world over mitigate risk across their IT ecosystems. In addition to Expression's reputation for easy connectivity with EMR systems, you'll also find enhanced capabilities for controlling access, ensuring privacy, and substantiating compliance.
Tailored and timeless
Tailored and timeless
Whatever comes your way by taking advantage of a new modular design that makes it easy and cost efficient to upgrade MR Patient Care Portal 5000 hardware and software as your clinical and data flow requirements evolve.
Tailored and timeless
Whatever comes your way by taking advantage of a new modular design that makes it easy and cost efficient to upgrade MR Patient Care Portal 5000 hardware and software as your clinical and data flow requirements evolve.
Tailored and timeless
Whatever comes your way by taking advantage of a new modular design that makes it easy and cost efficient to upgrade MR Patient Care Portal 5000 hardware and software as your clinical and data flow requirements evolve.
Whatever comes your way by taking advantage of a new modular design that makes it easy and cost efficient to upgrade MR Patient Care Portal 5000 hardware and software as your clinical and data flow requirements evolve.
Together we move forward
Together we move forward
With the ever-changing dynamics of today's healthcare models, it's more important than ever to know your MR Patient Care partner is keeping you ahead of the curve. For over 30 years, we've worked hard to help you provide better care for your patients ... from developing the first MR patient monitor to improving MR patient management across departments.
Together we move forward
With the ever-changing dynamics of today's healthcare models, it's more important than ever to know your MR Patient Care partner is keeping you ahead of the curve. For over 30 years, we've worked hard to help you provide better care for your patients ... from developing the first MR patient monitor to improving MR patient management across departments.
Together we move forward
With the ever-changing dynamics of today's healthcare models, it's more important than ever to know your MR Patient Care partner is keeping you ahead of the curve. For over 30 years, we've worked hard to help you provide better care for your patients ... from developing the first MR patient monitor to improving MR patient management across departments.
With the ever-changing dynamics of today's healthcare models, it's more important than ever to know your MR Patient Care partner is keeping you ahead of the curve. For over 30 years, we've worked hard to help you provide better care for your patients ... from developing the first MR patient monitor to improving MR patient management across departments.
Seeing is believing
Seeing is believing
With the look and feel of today's smart devices, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 with FirstSight introduces an easy familiarity into your MR suite through integrating advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interface. FirstSight intelligence helps emphasize the most relevant content during episodes of care, empowering you to make confident, informed clinical decisions.
Seeing is believing
With the look and feel of today's smart devices, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 with FirstSight introduces an easy familiarity into your MR suite through integrating advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interface. FirstSight intelligence helps emphasize the most relevant content during episodes of care, empowering you to make confident, informed clinical decisions.
Seeing is believing
With the look and feel of today's smart devices, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 with FirstSight introduces an easy familiarity into your MR suite through integrating advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interface. FirstSight intelligence helps emphasize the most relevant content during episodes of care, empowering you to make confident, informed clinical decisions.
With the look and feel of today's smart devices, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 with FirstSight introduces an easy familiarity into your MR suite through integrating advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interface. FirstSight intelligence helps emphasize the most relevant content during episodes of care, empowering you to make confident, informed clinical decisions.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Feel secure from the start
Feel secure from the start
One-third of all data breaches in healthcare occur in hospitals. Philips is here to help. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 is designed with the same cybersecurity expertise and experience that helps hospitals the world over mitigate risk across their IT ecosystems. In addition to Expression's reputation for easy connectivity with EMR systems, you'll also find enhanced capabilities for controlling access, ensuring privacy, and substantiating compliance.
Feel secure from the start
One-third of all data breaches in healthcare occur in hospitals. Philips is here to help. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 is designed with the same cybersecurity expertise and experience that helps hospitals the world over mitigate risk across their IT ecosystems. In addition to Expression's reputation for easy connectivity with EMR systems, you'll also find enhanced capabilities for controlling access, ensuring privacy, and substantiating compliance.
Feel secure from the start
One-third of all data breaches in healthcare occur in hospitals. Philips is here to help. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 is designed with the same cybersecurity expertise and experience that helps hospitals the world over mitigate risk across their IT ecosystems. In addition to Expression's reputation for easy connectivity with EMR systems, you'll also find enhanced capabilities for controlling access, ensuring privacy, and substantiating compliance.
One-third of all data breaches in healthcare occur in hospitals. Philips is here to help. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 is designed with the same cybersecurity expertise and experience that helps hospitals the world over mitigate risk across their IT ecosystems. In addition to Expression's reputation for easy connectivity with EMR systems, you'll also find enhanced capabilities for controlling access, ensuring privacy, and substantiating compliance.
Tailored and timeless
Tailored and timeless
Whatever comes your way by taking advantage of a new modular design that makes it easy and cost efficient to upgrade MR Patient Care Portal 5000 hardware and software as your clinical and data flow requirements evolve.
Tailored and timeless
Whatever comes your way by taking advantage of a new modular design that makes it easy and cost efficient to upgrade MR Patient Care Portal 5000 hardware and software as your clinical and data flow requirements evolve.
Tailored and timeless
Whatever comes your way by taking advantage of a new modular design that makes it easy and cost efficient to upgrade MR Patient Care Portal 5000 hardware and software as your clinical and data flow requirements evolve.
Whatever comes your way by taking advantage of a new modular design that makes it easy and cost efficient to upgrade MR Patient Care Portal 5000 hardware and software as your clinical and data flow requirements evolve.
Together we move forward
Together we move forward
With the ever-changing dynamics of today's healthcare models, it's more important than ever to know your MR Patient Care partner is keeping you ahead of the curve. For over 30 years, we've worked hard to help you provide better care for your patients ... from developing the first MR patient monitor to improving MR patient management across departments.
Together we move forward
With the ever-changing dynamics of today's healthcare models, it's more important than ever to know your MR Patient Care partner is keeping you ahead of the curve. For over 30 years, we've worked hard to help you provide better care for your patients ... from developing the first MR patient monitor to improving MR patient management across departments.
Together we move forward
With the ever-changing dynamics of today's healthcare models, it's more important than ever to know your MR Patient Care partner is keeping you ahead of the curve. For over 30 years, we've worked hard to help you provide better care for your patients ... from developing the first MR patient monitor to improving MR patient management across departments.
With the ever-changing dynamics of today's healthcare models, it's more important than ever to know your MR Patient Care partner is keeping you ahead of the curve. For over 30 years, we've worked hard to help you provide better care for your patients ... from developing the first MR patient monitor to improving MR patient management across departments.
Seeing is believing
Seeing is believing
With the look and feel of today's smart devices, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 with FirstSight introduces an easy familiarity into your MR suite through integrating advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interface. FirstSight intelligence helps emphasize the most relevant content during episodes of care, empowering you to make confident, informed clinical decisions.
Seeing is believing
With the look and feel of today's smart devices, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 with FirstSight introduces an easy familiarity into your MR suite through integrating advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interface. FirstSight intelligence helps emphasize the most relevant content during episodes of care, empowering you to make confident, informed clinical decisions.
Seeing is believing
With the look and feel of today's smart devices, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 with FirstSight introduces an easy familiarity into your MR suite through integrating advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interface. FirstSight intelligence helps emphasize the most relevant content during episodes of care, empowering you to make confident, informed clinical decisions.
With the look and feel of today's smart devices, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 with FirstSight introduces an easy familiarity into your MR suite through integrating advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interface. FirstSight intelligence helps emphasize the most relevant content during episodes of care, empowering you to make confident, informed clinical decisions.
1. Gabriel MH, Noblin A, Rutherford A, et al. Data breach locations, types, and associated characteristics among US hospitals. Am J Manag Care. 2018;24(2):78-84.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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