Expression MR400

Search terms
Elevate your monitoring capabilities from MR-level to bedside-level.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Bedside thinking comes to MR
Bedside thinking comes to MR
Bedside thinking comes to MR
Bedside thinking comes to MR
Make the most of the MR experience
Make the most of the MR experience
Make the most of the MR experience
Make the most of the MR experience
New opportunities, new rewards
New opportunities, new rewards
New opportunities, new rewards
New opportunities, new rewards
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Bedside thinking comes to MR
Bedside thinking comes to MR
Bedside thinking comes to MR
Bedside thinking comes to MR
Make the most of the MR experience
Make the most of the MR experience
Make the most of the MR experience
Make the most of the MR experience
New opportunities, new rewards
New opportunities, new rewards
New opportunities, new rewards
New opportunities, new rewards
|Display
|
|MR compatibility
|
|Parameters
|
|Featured Parameters
|
|Display
|
|MR compatibility
|
|Display
|
|MR compatibility
|
|Parameters
|
|Featured Parameters
|
View product
Designed for the unique patient care challenges in your MR suite, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 provides remote monitoring, patient management, product and IT security, and HIS connectivity. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 also introduces FirstSight; an exclusive design concept that integrates advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interfaces to provide familiarity, clarity, and intelligence.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionLatvija (Latviešu)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.
Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?