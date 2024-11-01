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mC12-3 Transducer

Tightly curved PureWave Transducer

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Elevates pediatric imaging with PureWave performance – 30% more penetration than C8-5 transducer* delivers versatility in applications across a variety of patient sizes.

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Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Frequency range
  • 12-3 MHz
Number of elements
  • 160
Field of view
  • 90
Aperture
  • 16 mm
Array type
  • Tightly curved PureWave
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Frequency range
  • 12-3 MHz
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Frequency range
  • 12-3 MHz
Number of elements
  • 160
Field of view
  • 90
Aperture
  • 16 mm
Array type
  • Tightly curved PureWave
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
  • *Internal measurement report comparing C8-5 and mC12-3 transducers

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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