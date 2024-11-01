Elevates pediatric imaging with PureWave performance – 30% more penetration than C8-5 transducer* delivers versatility in applications across a variety of patient sizes.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Technology
|
|Frequency range
|
|Number of elements
|
|Field of view
|
|Aperture
|
|Array type
|
|Technology
|
|Frequency range
|
|Technology
|
|Frequency range
|
|Number of elements
|
|Field of view
|
|Aperture
|
|Array type
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.
Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?