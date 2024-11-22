Discover the Philips mL26-8 ultra-high frequency compact linear array transducer, designed to provide exceptional imaging versatility from head to hip. With specialized presets for MSK, breast, vascular, dermal, and ocular applications, the mL26-8 offers unmatched adaptability on EPIQ & Affiniti.
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
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|Frequency range
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|Array Type
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|Applications
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|Biopsy capable
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|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
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