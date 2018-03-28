Avalon FM20

Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse. It measures the fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
NST Trace Interpretation
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.
Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM20 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM20 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM20 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM20 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Smart transducers to simplify operation
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Smart transducers to simplify operation
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates to enhance confidence that each is measured separately.
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates to enhance confidence that each is measured separately.
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates to enhance confidence that each is measured separately.
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates to enhance confidence that each is measured separately.
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Reliability features
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows stable monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows stable monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows stable monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows stable monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility
The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
External touch display option for flexibility
The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
External touch display option for flexibility
The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
NST Trace Interpretation
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.
Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM20 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM20 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM20 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM20 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.
Smart transducers
Smart transducers to simplify operation
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Smart transducers to simplify operation
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Smart transducers to simplify operation
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically see which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates to enhance confidence that each is measured separately.
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates to enhance confidence that each is measured separately.
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates to enhance confidence that each is measured separately.
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates to enhance confidence that each is measured separately.
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Reliability features
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows stable monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows stable monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows stable monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows stable monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
External touch display option
External touch display option for flexibility
The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
External touch display option for flexibility
The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
External touch display option for flexibility
The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.
Avalon CL in action
Avalon CL - A moving birth experience for mom, for baby, for you. View this video to see how Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and Heidelberg Hospital are allowing expectant moms to stand, sit, walk, and take a relaxing shower or bath during labor.
Thanks to the wireless capabilities of the Avalon CL maternal and fetal heart monitoring solution, mothers can move around freely and caregivers can access patient information remotely. Watch this video to see how the Burnside Hospital in Australia delivers a new birthing experience for mothers, OB clinicians and nurses.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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