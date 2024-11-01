By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
With this module it is now possible to have a maximum of up to four invasive blood pressure channels using the following configurations:
A - 2 internal IBP modules from the Efficia CM and 2 modules from an Efficia IBP module
B - 2 Efficia IBP modules connected to the Efficia Rack.
4 Possible IBP Modules
With this module it is now possible to have a maximum of up to four invasive blood pressure channels using the following configurations:
A - 2 internal IBP modules from the Efficia CM and 2 modules from an Efficia IBP module
B - 2 Efficia IBP modules connected to the Efficia Rack.
4 Possible IBP Modules
With this module it is now possible to have a maximum of up to four invasive blood pressure channels using the following configurations:
A - 2 internal IBP modules from the Efficia CM and 2 modules from an Efficia IBP module
B - 2 Efficia IBP modules connected to the Efficia Rack.
With this module it is now possible to have a maximum of up to four invasive blood pressure channels using the following configurations:
A - 2 internal IBP modules from the Efficia CM and 2 modules from an Efficia IBP module
B - 2 Efficia IBP modules connected to the Efficia Rack.
4 Possible IBP Modules
With this module it is now possible to have a maximum of up to four invasive blood pressure channels using the following configurations:
A - 2 internal IBP modules from the Efficia CM and 2 modules from an Efficia IBP module
B - 2 Efficia IBP modules connected to the Efficia Rack.
4 Possible IBP Modules
With this module it is now possible to have a maximum of up to four invasive blood pressure channels using the following configurations:
A - 2 internal IBP modules from the Efficia CM and 2 modules from an Efficia IBP module
B - 2 Efficia IBP modules connected to the Efficia Rack.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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