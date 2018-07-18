dStream Torso coil

An integrated coil solution for abdomen and peripheral vascular related imaging. It includes the FlexCoverage Anterior coil. Combined with the FlexCoverage Posterior coil it allows 60 cm coverage with up to 32 channels. Conforming and strapless design to promote patient comfort.
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