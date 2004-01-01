Offers a dedicated workflow to support the assessment of liver diseases from MRI biomarkers such as Fat Fraction (FF) or T2*/R2*. It provides AI based automatic segmentation of the whole liver on T1 weighted images as well as 3D volumetric and parametric quantification of liver segments and user-defined regions of interest.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.
Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?