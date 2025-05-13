High Bandwidth IR¹ is an inversion recovery technique that enables the reduction of off-resonance artifacts for metal artifact reduction and accurate myocardial scar assessment in patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices. It enables diagnostic image quality for cardiac late gadolinium enhancement (LGE) scans.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.
Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?