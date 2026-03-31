Philips SmartHeart revolutionizes the CMR workflow by integrating AI to fully automate cardiac MR planning. SmartHeart delivers fully automated AI-enabled cardiac planning within 30 seconds. [1] With a single click, technologists can generate all 14 basic and advanced cardiac views that are aligned with the guidelines of ESC, AHA and SCMR.
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