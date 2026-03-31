Philips IRIS is an advanced diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) technique that uses multi-shot EPI in full-FOV scans to reduce geometrical distortion. [1] It shortens the EPI echo train length and improves image quality, enabling up to 25% higher resolution. [1] IRIS enhances anatomical correlation of diffusion weighted scans with other contrast scans and improves visualization of finer structures, supporting more precise diagnostic assessment. [1]
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