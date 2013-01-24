Mājaslapa
Philips - Noklikšķiniet šeit, lai nokļūtu sākumlapā

Meklējamie vārdi

EPD Solutions
EPD solutions banner

KODEX-EPD system for cardiac imaging and mapping

    Advancing imaging in Electrophysiology

    Advancing imaging in Electrophysiology

    Download the KODEX-EPD brochure (PDF) (365.0KB)

    A new approach to cardiac imaging

    KODEX EPD
    See the KODEX-EPD system in action

    The KODEX-EPD system is a completely new approach to cardiac imaging and mapping that has been developed to address key unmet needs in electrophysiology (EP) procedures today. It is an open system that works with any validated EP catheter. KODEX-EPD uses dielectric imaging technology to visualize highly detailed cardiac anatomy in real-time and helps physicians identify anatomical variations. As a result, KODEX-EPD has the potential to greatly simplify navigation and support personalized ablation planning and delivery, with less dependency on fluoroscopy and contrast media.

     

    Discover how KODEX-EPD can enhance your procedural efficiency and patient care.
    Download the KODEX-EPD brochure (PDF) (365.0KB)

    The KODEX-EPD system is a completely new approach to cardiac imaging and mapping that has been developed to address key unmet needs in electrophysiology (EP) procedures today. It is an open system that works with any validated EP catheter. KODEX-EPD uses dielectric imaging technology to visualize highly detailed cardiac anatomy in real-time and helps physicians identify anatomical variations. As a result, KODEX-EPD has the potential to greatly simplify navigation and support personalized ablation planning and delivery, with less dependency on fluoroscopy and contrast media.

     

    Discover how KODEX-EPD can enhance your procedural efficiency and patient care.

    Want to talk to sales or receive more information about KODEX-EPD?
    Contact our consultants to learn more.

    Contact us
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    Ko tas nozīmē?
    Philips augstu vērtē un ciena savu klientu konfidencialitāti. Savu piekrišanu varat atsaukt jebkurā laikā. Plašāku informāciju, lūdzu, lasiet Philips konfidencialitātes politikā.

    Atrial fibrillation (AFib) in numbers

    Heart icon
    33.5 million people worldwide suffer from AFib9
    Dollar icon
    AFib costs have been estimated at $6 billion a year in the US alone11
    Brain icon
    People with AFib are nearly
    5 times more likely to suffer a stroke than people without AFib10
    Heart beat icon
    In AFib, the heart beats
    100-175 times a minute,
    compared to a normal range of 60-100

    Benefits of the KODEX-EPD system

    Click on an icon to learn more about the benefits.

    See true anatomy without radiation
    Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
    Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedures
    Optimize your quality of care
    See how the KODEX-EPD system work
    KODEX-EPD: Introducing dielectric sensing

    See true anatomy without radiation


    The KODEX-EPD system provides real-time high-definition imaging that visualizes true anatomy in real-time during EP procedures, with 3D and panoramic views. No ionizing radiation, contrast medium or contact with the endocardium is required with this technique, and the resulting images show variations in cardiac anatomy – including accessory veins – that might otherwise be missed using conventional mapping systems.

     

    Want to know more about KODEX-EPD?
    See more
    Personalize therapy
    Image courtesy: Prof. K-H Kuck and Dr. T. Maurer, Asklepios Klinik St. Georg, Hamburg - Germany

    Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights

     

    KODEX-EPD visualizes patient-specific anatomical details with excellent clarity to allow personalized therapy planning and delivery. The system provides accurate navigation using any standard validated catheter. In parallel, it creates continuously updated voltage and activation maps to support efficient collection of additional insights and confirm therapy impact.

     

    Want to know more about KODEX-EPD?
    See more
    Simplify your workflow

    Image courtesy Prof. Ng, A., Glenfield Hospital,

    Leicester – UK

    Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedures


    KODEX-EPD promotes predictable and streamlined ablation procedures supported by efficient imaging workflow. Every aspect of the system is designed to save you time during EP procedures. You get detailed 3D anatomy in as little as 3 minutes. The system is easy to set up and offers a streamlined workflow with very little need to correct for physiological distortions or patient movement, compared to magnetic or impedance-based systems.

     

    Want to know more about KODEX-EPD?
    See more
    Optimize your quality of care
    Image courtesy: Dr. Dekker, Catharinaziekenhuis, Eindhoven - Netherlands

    Optimize your quality of care


    KODEX-EPD offers many ways to support you in optimizing the quality of care for your patients. It is an open platform, so you can choose your preferred ablation method and use any validated EP catheter. Dielectric imaging does not use ionizing radiation and may reduce the need for pre-procedural CT/MRI images. Moreover, the KODEX-EPD system with Occlusion feature provides an indication of pulmonary vein occlusion without X-ray or contrast, by detecting changes in blood flow with the Medtronic Achieve™ Mapping Catheter. *

     

    Want to know more about KODEX-EPD?
    See more
    * While using KODEX-EPD occlusion functionality, always refer to the applicable cryoballoon technical manual, published literature, and exercise your physician discretion to guide confirmation of pulmonary vein occlusion.

    See more with KODEX-EPD Imaging 1Treat more with the Medtronic Cryoballoon 2-6.

    Philips EPD Solutions and Medtronic have engaged in a collaboration to further advance the image-guided treatment of atrial fibrillation. This collaboration is designed to offer new value to Electrophysiologists performing cryoablation procedures.

     

    • Enhanced insight:

    The KODEX-EPD system supports Medtronic Cryoballoon procedures by visualizing highly detailed cardiac anatomy in real-time with 3D and panoramic views, enabling you to navigate the Achieve™ Mapping Catheter in an intuitive way.

     

    • Tailored approach:

    Harness the KODEX-EPD imaging, mapping and navigation capabilities1,7,8 with the Medtronic Cryoballoon dosing strategies2-6 to tailor your ablation approach.

     

    • Efficient workflows:

    Pairing the short procedure times3,5,6 of the Medtronic Cryoballoon system7, with the real-time imaging capabilities1 of the KODEX-EPD system, may create an opportunity for additional workflow efficiencies.

     

    • Minimal fluoroscopy:

     Fluoroless imaging with the KODEX-EPD system may reduce the dependency on angiography and pre-procedural CTs to visualize patient anatomy and guide the Achieve™ Mapping Catheter in cryoballoon procedures.1
    In partnership with Medtronic
    Optimize your quality of care
    Not available for sale within the United States. Available for sale in the CE mark countries within EU. Please contact EPD Solutions for list of countries.

    KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System

    Towards an open-platform solution for RF ablation
    The KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System* is an open platform system which allows physicians to choose a wide range of therapeutic catheters**. Based on the market-leading platform from Stockert, the KODEX-EPD Ablation System is designed for streamlined operation. It is a fully integrated open-platform system comprising of Generator, Irrigation Pump, Remote Control and Foot Pedal. 
    See more

    * KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is manufactured by Stockert GmbH, Boetzinger Str. 72, 79111, Freiburg, Germany.

    ** For a list of compatible devices and catheters, please contact EPD Solutions. Devices and catheters that are not listed as compatible should not be connected to the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System. For more information about this product, please contact your EPD Solutions representative.
    Optimize your quality of care

    Voice of the experts


    Discover what our experts are saying about their early experience with KODEX-EPD and dielectric imaging

    Insights from our Medical Advisors

    Medical Advisory Board video​
    Doctors David Haines, MD, Prof. Lukas Dekker, MD and Bradley Knight, MD share their insights on the rapidly changing field of EP and catheter ablation.

    Insights from UKE Hamburg on cryoballoon ablation

    See how the KODEX-EPD system work
    In this video Dr. Metzner and Dr. Rillig share their experience with the KODEX-EPD system on imaging for cryoballoon ablation.

    EHRA Essentials 4 You

    Tondo
    Well-known experts on electrophysiology Prof. Claudio Tondo, Dr. Tilman Maurer, Prof. Lukas Dekker, Dr. Andreas Metzner and Prof. Lucas Boersma share their early clinical experience and future outlook on KODEX-EPD.
    Watch the full recordings

    KODEX-EPD imaging for cryoballoon ablation

    The KODEX-EPD system delivers high-resolution imaging of cardiac anatomy and visualizes the Medtronic Achieve™ Mapping Catheter, making it well suited to guide cryoballoon ablation procedures. Watch this interview video with Dr. Metzner and Dr. Rillig at UKE Hamburg, to learn more about the benefits of KODEX-EPD for cryoablation.
    See how the KODEX-EPD system work
    Bert van Meurs

    Live Symposium recordings, IDSS Feb 26, 2020, Tel Aviv.

     

    Chaired by Prof. Glikson and Dr. Chinitz.

     

    Watch the sessions of Prof. Shlomo Ben-Haim, Dr. Tilman Maurer, Dr. Andreas Rillig and Dr. Larry Chinitz discussing their experiences using KODEX-EPD technology for EP ablation procedures.

    View here>

    Voice of the experts

    Live Symposium recordings, IDSS Feb 26, 2020, Tel Aviv.

     

    Chaired by Prof. Glikson and Dr. Chinitz.

     

    Watch the sessions of Prof. Shlomo Ben-Haim, Dr. Tilman Maurer, Dr. Andreas Rillig and Dr. Larry Chinitz discussing their experiences using KODEX-EPD technology for EP ablation procedures.
    Bert van Meurs
    Dielectric imaging technology

    Prof. Shlomo Ben-Haim: Dielectric Imaging technology and its clinical applications

    Prof. Shlomo Ben-Haim, founder of KODEX-EPD system, sheds light on the fundamentals of dielectric sensing, its current application in real time 3D high-definition imaging and future outlook.
    Clinical Application of Dielectric

    Dr. Andreas Rillig: Clinical application of Dielectric Imaging for Cryoballoon ablation

    Dr. Rillig discusses accuracy of KODEX-EPD 3D imaging and using KODEX-EPD occlusion feature for cryoballoon ablation with less dependency on x-ray and contract media.
    Introduction to KODEX-EPD system

    Dr. Tilman Maurer: Introduction to the KODEX-EPD System, initial experience and ongoing trials

    Dr. Maurer presents data his center published on KODEX-EPD in JACC 2019 and clinical benefits.
    EPD technology

    Dr. Larry Chinitz: Clinical application of Dielectric Imaging for RF ablation

    Dr. Chinitz discusses how KODEX-EPD can address the current challenges in RF ablation.
    Marlou Jannsen
    " It’s time to disrupt the field of electrophysiology. Here’s how we’re doing that"

    Marlou Janssen

    Vice president / General Manager EPD Solutions, A Philips company

    I have been a personal witness to the effects of stroke when my father suffered one several years ago. 

    I have seen the difficult journey and daily struggle of living with the impact of the stroke in his everyday life. This experience has even more, strengthened my passion for bringing innovation to this space to help with long term cure of AF and consequently reducing the number of patients that suffer from a stroke. During my 25-year career in Cardiology and Electrophysiology, I’ve visited countless EP labs around the world seeing first-hand how even the most expert and committed electrophysiologists are still challenged in treating their patients suffering from AF.
    Read the full blog

    Events calendar 2021

    Meet the EPD Solutions team

    Jan 29 > Jan 31
    AF symposium
    Virtual

    March 21 > March 22
    International Dead Sea Symposium (IDSS)
    Virtual

    April 23 > April 25
    EHRA congress
    Virtual

    April 7 > April 10

    DGK, Bonn,

    Virtual

    July 28 > July 31

    HRS congress

    Boston, MA

    References

     
    1. EPD Data on File  
    2. Getman MK, et al. J Cardiovasc Electrophysiol. 2019 Nov;30(11):2274-2282.  
    3. Moltrasio M., et al. Pacing Clin Electrophysiol. 2019 Jul; 42(7): 890-896.  
    4. Straube F, et al. J Cardiovasc Electrophysiol. 2019 Jun;30(6):918-925.  
    5. Aryana A., et al. Heart Rhythm. 2017 Sep;14(9):1319-1325.  
    6. Chun J., et al. Heart Rhythm. 2017 Apr; 14(4): 495-500.  
    7. Romanov A, et al.  Heart Rhythm, June 2019. [Epub ahead of print].  
    8. Maurer T, et al.  JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology, August 2019. [Epub ahead of print]
    9. Chugh SS, Havmoeller R, Narayanan K, et al. Worldwide epidemiology of atrial fibrillation: a Global Burden of Disease 2010 Study. Circulation. 2014;129(8):837–847.
    10. stoptheclot.org/about-clots/afib-2
    11. cdc.gov/dhdsp/data_statistics/fact_sheets/fs_atrial_fibrillation
    ** The KODEX-EPD system is available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local representative for availability in your market

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand