Philips Azurion system allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
Secure and fast parking of the lateral gantry allows for a seamless switch between 2D and 3D image acquisition.
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Image beam rotation assures patient-oriented images from every angulation and rotation, eliminating the need to pivot the table or reposition the patient to maintain alignment with anatomical structures, even if the patient is positioned diagonally.
Full-body coverage
The system geometry combines speed and sophistication, enabling full-body coverage and giving you the most flexible Philips Azurion biplane to date.
The system geometry combines speed and sophistication, enabling full-body coverage and giving you the most flexible Philips Azurion biplane to date.
Azurion 7 B20/15 LN r3 is not yet cleared in all the markets. Please consult with your local representative for more detailed information.
