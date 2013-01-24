Mājaslapa
Philips - Noklikšķiniet šeit, lai nokļūtu sākumlapā

Meklējamie vārdi

Precision diagnosis

    Breaking through workflow challenges


    Healthcare providers have many pain points, from appointment no-shows to systems that are not integrated to staffing shortages and increased patient demands. When you consider the cumulative effect these problems have on the workflow, removing the challenges is critical.


    Here, we’ve pulled together examples of workflow innovations across the system to show how we can work together to create a clearer way to precision.
    Breaking through workflow challenges

    Explore some of the common workflow challenges below and see how Philips can help. Let’s define what matters, together.

    Oncology workflows that connect, standardize and adapt


    Even as you strive to expand access to high-quality, patient-centered cancer care, workflow challenges emerge. Explore some below and see how we can help.

    Workflow challenge

    Oncology treatments are evolving faster than clinical teams can adapt


    Clinicians struggle to keep up with evolving treatments to select the right care pathway. Quickly adapting care pathways in response to safe patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for oncology teams.
    See how we can help

    Workflow challenge

    Information gathering to prepare for tumor boards is inefficient


    Case owners spend time bringing patient information together from disparate specialty systems, translating reports and verifying guidelines and pathways to prepare a patient case for a multidisciplinary tumor board.
    See how we can help

    Workflow challenge

    Time from patient referral to treatment is too long for radiation patients


    The radiation oncology treatment planning process is labor intensive with frequent handovers, long wait times and lags in data transfers between systems that can impact quality and increase time to patient treatment.
    See how we can help

    Workflow challenge

    Traditional workflows restrict pathology lab productivity and collaboration


    Pathology labs, whose limited resources are already under pressure due to rising workloads, request complexities and workflow inefficiencies, now face communication constraints due to colleagues working from home.
    See how we can help

    Let’s define what matters, together

    What workflow challenges can we help you solve?
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    Ko tas nozīmē?
    Philips augstu vērtē un ciena savu klientu konfidencialitāti. Savu piekrišanu varat atsaukt jebkurā laikā. Plašāku informāciju, lūdzu, lasiet Philips konfidencialitātes politikā.

    10 Krupinski EA, Comas M, Gallego LG; GISMAR Group. A new software platform to improve multidisciplinary tumor board workflows and user satisfaction: a pilot study. J Pathol Inform. 2018;9:26. doi:10.4103/jpi.jpi_16_18

    11 Survey with 52 physicians in Europe, 2018. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

    Some products are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand