Transforming healthcare one defining moment at a time

    Enterprise imaging solution

    Every day, healthcare leaders are managing more data from more devices across a growing number of care settings for larger populations. Philips is leveraging deep clinical expertise and meaningful innovations to deliver connected, secure and meaningful informatics solutions across clinical and operational departments to empower the people behind the data.

    Explore our solutions that foster collaboration and optimize workflows, shortening the path to precise decisions. We partner with healthcare providers, IT and clinical teams across the enterprise, helping them to produce meaningful, data-driven insights for clinical and operational decision-making, as well as to adopt innovations through the use of maturity models​ to drive digital transformation.

    himss analytics diam logo

    DIAM: A strategic roadmap to digital imaging maturity

    DIAM, and other HIMSS Analytics Maturity Model frameworks were built to assist organizations around the globe to efficiently and effectively adopt and get the most out of their technology. To guide organizations along the way, HIMSS Analytics Certified Organizations have been professionally trained on the maturity model(s) and are able to effectively educate and guide you as you progress through the maturity model stages.
     

    Philips is a Certified Organization for the HIMSS Analytics DIAM.

    Control risk

    Investing in an enterprise informatics solution shouldn't be a risk. We back our performance claims with a 99.99% uptime guarantee for critical systems, and unlimited licenses and modality connections that make it easy to scale or adapt your solution whenever your enterprise changes. We also make our innovations available to you as part of your plan, to keep you on the cutting edge.

    Manage cost

    We offer both managed service and capital budget approaches, both with full cost transparency and outstanding service.

     

    Our managed service model is unique in the industry. You only pay for the studies and volumes that you archive and use. Our fee-per-study (FPS) pricing is based on the total volume commitment – so the more total studies you do with us over the life of the contract, the lower the FPS.

    white paper

    Adopting an Enterprise Imaging strategy


    Laying the foundation for complete imaging health records. Read the Signify research white paper.

    Built on a solid foundation

    When you have a solid foundation, you are prepared to build and grow, no matter what changes the future holds. Philips Enterprise Imaging Solution is built on a foundation of interoperability, cybersecurity, and servicing and monitoring, to keep your informatics solution connected, secure, and performing as it should.

    Interoperability

    Philips Enterprise Imaging Solution offers a full suite of innovative solutions and a single point of integration with your existing infrastructure (like your EMR). This enables a single, comprehensive patient view across care settings.

    Because your data is both varied and complex, we design our solution components based on industry standards whenever possible.

    Cybersecurity

    Our solution employs the latest security updates and can encrypt data in-transit to protect personal health information from unauthorized disclosure. To document compliance with government and industry regulations, we issue detailed patching reports that identify patching activity.

    Serviceability and monitoring

    To enhance efficiency, keep your solution up to date, and simplify operations, we employ a suite of serviceability and monitoring solutions. This includes proactively detecting and resolving potential issues before they impact you and providing timely upgrades.

    Enterprise imaging solution

    When healthcare providers and manufacturers met at a KLAS Keystone Summit, they identified five core functions of an enterprise imaging solution1: capture, storage, viewing, interoperability/image exchange and analytics. Philips Enterprise Imaging Solution offers functionalities to support your needs end-to-end.

    Capture

    Store

    View

    Exchange

    Analyze

    Image capture

    Capture images across departments, modalities and file formats.

    Vue Image Capture

    Vue Image capture streamline trauma and wound care with the native image acquisition portal for mobile devices. Web-based interface for importing DICOM and non-DICOM clinical data (documents, images, videos, etc) into the Vue Clinical Repository.
     

    • Mobile capture
    • Context aware DICOM and Non-DICOM clinical data ingestion
    • Zero-footprint image acquisition
    • Image tagging

    IntelliSpace Image Capture

    IntelliSpace Image Capture includes intuitive applications that rapidly place images right where they belong. It uploads images in seconds, captures point-of-care orders, and links images directly to your EMR.
     

    • Capture and store medical photography efficiently
    • Integrates unscheduled point-of-care imaging
    • Upload images from other media (CDs, etc.)
    • DICOM image sharing between different PACS systems

    Image store

    Store medical images in a secure repository.

    Vue Clinical Repository

    Clinical Repository module of the Clinical Collaboration Platform is much more than a conventional VNA storage solution. Smart lifecycle management provides storage and access beyond individual episodes of care. Tiered archives optimize performance for the currently relevant data.
     

    • May be configured as a single node, multiple nodes or a complete distributed solution
    • Allows an unlimited number of storage tiers to be defined in each archive node
    • Receives a wide variety of data types and formats, through manual or back-end processes
    • Lays the clinical data storage and distribution foundation for a EMR/EHR or HIS implementation

    IntelliSpace Universal Data Manager

    IntelliSpace Universal Data Manager is a scalable, secure, interoperable data management and archive solution that supports organization of large data sets, including millions of images and other data from multiple sources, and delivers them to virtually any clinician throughout your health network.

    • Vendor-neutral
    • Handles both traditional images and medical photography
    • Pre-fetching facilitates access to main exams and prior imaging studies
    • As-long-as-you-need-it storage

    Image view

    Store medical images in a secure repository.

    Vue Desktop Diagnostic Client

    Consolidate your diagnostic and reporting tools in a single workspace part of the Vue platform. Our webenabled desktop diagnostic viewer has all the advanced workflow, visualization and reporting tools that diagnosticians need to work efficiently, with all relevant information at their fingertips.

    • One desktop application featuring a PowerViewer, advanced 3D processing, and web distribution
    • Native 3D functionality tied into the workflow and embedded within the Vue platform
    • Enhance the quality of complex screening and chronic follow-up with a semi-automated tracking module
    • Improve diagnostic confidence and increase referrals with native multimedia interactive reporting

    IntelliSpace Radiology

    IntelliSpace Radiology is a clinical user interface designed to boost productivity and enhance the impact that radiologists have on patient care.

    • Relevant, multi-modality information from virtually anywhere in your enterprise, at any time
    • First image of any study arrives in three seconds or less
    • Fast loading of prior studies
    • Imaging history at a glance
    • Contribute to clear and collaborative multi-modality review

    Image exchange

    Quickly and securely deliver the right clinical images to any authorized stakeholder.

    Vue Enterprise Viewer and Patient Portal

    Our medical image sharing solutions remove the barriers of technology, location and even mobility to improve healthcare delivery, lower costs and provide a better care experience in any setting.

    • Intuitive, simple-to-use user interface – no dedicated application training required
    • Advanced sharing capabilities to share images in a secure and easier way
    • Embedded 3D rendering tools and 12-lead ECG waveform display
    • Able to access of images and clinical non-DICOM data

    IntelliSpace Exchange

    Smooth, simple, and secure data sharing, by supporting standards-based interoperability. Enables easy access to imaging and patient data across multi-hospital sites and large referral networks.

    • Easy access to studies of external institutions
    • Implemented seamlessly into your existing IntelliSpace PACS or IntelliSpace Radiology infrastructure
    • Advanced access tools, patient consent management, and robust data privacy so information stays in safe hands and you stay in control
    • Standards-based and future proof solution

    Analyze

    PerformanceBridge

    • Informed decision-making
    • Reduced variability
    • Enhanced productivity

    Professional Services

    • Access to actionable information
    • Monitoring of operational and clinical efficiency

    IntelliSpace Portal

    • Advanced Visualization applications
    • Broad spectrum of clinical domains

    Additional resources

    Are you worried about data migrations?

    Are you worried about data migrations?

    Most healthcare organizations will need to upgrade their departmental silos to enterprise imaging solutions to stay up to date with current best practices. Everyone involved in a migration project will likely face 10 fears.

    Consolidate data with Enterprise repository

    Consolidate data with Enterprise repository

    Are you looking for consolidating all existing archives of clinical imaging data in a single repository? Learn how successfully integrate different technologies, sites, and archives, from the radiology department to across the enterprise. The Enterprise Repository contribute to an enterprise-level effort to consolidate clinical information for the foundation of your enterprise-wide Imaging Health Record.

    Engaging patients

    Engaging patients
     

    Are you looking for differentiate services by giving patients direct, visual insight into their health status and treatment progress? Learn how closer patient collaboration leads to better care giving the patients a more active role in their own healthcare which includes the ability to view, manage and share their diagnostic images and exam reports.

    Enterprise Imaging vision

    Enterprise Imaging vision

    Automatic system optimizations to reduce the burden on staff.

    Automatic system optimizations to reduce the burden on staff.

    Keeping patient privacy at the heart of patient care.

    Keeping patient privacy at the heart of patient care.

    Discover IntelliSpace Radiology with Advanced Mammography

    Discover IntelliSpace Radiology with Advanced Mammography

    Supporting services

    Consulting

    Consulting

    Customized, patient-centric strategies and programs designed to help healthcare leaders achieve sustainable, market-leading results.

    Education

    Education

    Meaningful learning for enhanced patience care. Philips Healthcare Education delivers comprehensive, clinically relevant courses, learning paths, and programs designed to help you enhance operational efficiency and deliver high quality patient care. 

    Our portfolio extensions

    Advanced visualization

    Advanced visualization

    Cardiology informatics

    Cardiology informatics

    Precision medicine

    Precision medicine

    Radiology informatics

    Radiology informatics

