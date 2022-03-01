Meklējamie vārdi

Philips HomeRun putekļsūcēji roboti nodrošina ikdienas uzkopšanu bez piepūles. Maini savus tīrīšanas paradumus — putekļu sūkšana un mitrā tīrīšana tagad iespējamas vienlaikus. Robota lielā sūkšanas jauda gādā par nevainojamu grīdu tīrību, turklāt, kad robots uzbrauc uz paklāja, robota jauda palielinās. To visu var ērti vadīt ar lietotni HomeRun.

vacuum cleaner robot

Philips HomeRun 2000. sērijas robots putekļsūcējs

Darba sākšana

Detalizēti norādījumi, kā ātri iestatīt robotu​

1. Kā iestatīt robotu un staciju?

Robota un stacijas iestatīšana

2. Kā savienot robotu ar lietotni un Wi-Fi tīklu?

Savienojuma izveidošana ar gaisa cepamkatlu

3. Kā izveidot mājokļa plānojuma karti?

Mājokļa plānojuma kartes izveidošana

4. Kā tīrīt un apkopt robotu?

Robota tīrīšana un apkope

Lietotne HomeRun

Katrai telpai pielāgota tīrīšana


Ar HomeRun lietotni izmanto visas Philips robota priekšrocības un nosaki, kā un kad tam jātīra katra telpa.

Sāc, pauzē vai pabeidz tīrīšanu attālināti.

Īsā laikā izveido precīzu sava grīdas plānojuma karti. 

Kontrolē, kur robots tīra. Izvēlies, kuras telpas tīrīt un kādā secībā, un atzīmē vietas, kur nevēlies, lai robots tīrītu.​ 

Katrai telpai izvēlies atbilstošu tīrīšanas režīmu. Iestati to vienreiz un iegūsti nevainojami tīras grīdas katru dienu ar vienu pieskārienu.

Detalizēti norādījumi, sākot no iestatīšanas līdz tīrām grīdām, un klientu atbalsts, ja nepieciešams.​

    Visi piederumi

    Philips HomeRun 2000. sērijas putekļsūcēja robota uzturēšana​

    Reģistrējiet savu robotu, 3000 Series

    Reģistrēt robotu​

    Philips HomeRun 2000. sērijas putekļsūcēja robota reģistrācija​

    Pieraksties, lai saņemtu jaunumus, un reģistrē
    robotu 90 dienu laikā pēc iegādes.

    Standarta 2 gadu garantija

    Reģistrēties

    1. darbība: izveido kontu.
    2. darbība: reģistrē Philips HomeRun 2000. sērijas putekļsūcēju robotu. Kad izstrādājums tiks piereģistrēts, saņemsi e-pastā apstiprinājuma paziņojumu. 

    Klientu atbalsts

    Kā varam palīdzēt?​

    Klientu atbalsts

    Kā varam Tev palīdzēt?

    Man ir cits jautājums
    Contacts us

    Sazināties​ ar mums

    For warranty

    Garantija

