Philips HomeRun 2000. sērijas robots putekļsūcējs

Uzzināt vairāk par Philips HomeRun 2000. sērijas putekļsūcēju robotu
Philips HomeRun putekļsūcēji roboti nodrošina ikdienas uzkopšanu bez piepūles. Maini savus tīrīšanas paradumus — putekļu sūkšana un mitrā tīrīšana tagad iespējamas vienlaikus. Robota lielā sūkšanas jauda gādā par nevainojamu grīdu tīrību, turklāt, kad robots uzbrauc uz paklāja, robota jauda palielinās. To visu var ērti vadīt ar lietotni HomeRun.
