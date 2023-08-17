Meklējamie vārdi

Virsraksts: sadarbība ar FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona un Ambilight TV

 
Integrētas gaismas, kas izceļ ekrānā notiekošo, Dolby Atmos un Smart TV funkcijas — ar Philips Ambilight TV jūs būsit tik tuvu spēlei, kā nekad.

Ambilight TV un Gindogans

“Protams, vienmēr ar manu Ambilight TV”

 

FC Barcelona spēlētājs Gindogans stāsta, kāpēc viņam patīk Ambilight TV. Sākot no filmu vakariem līdz spēļu sesijām un ēdiena gatavošanas šoviem — Ambilight TV maina pilnīgi visu.

Aizkulisēs: Gindogans un viņa iecienītais Ambilight TV

Aizkulisēs: Gindogans un viņa iecienītais Ambilight TV


Ielūkojieties aizkulisēs, kā tapa videoklips par Gindoganu un viņa iecienīto Ambilight TV. Skatiet šos aizkadra brīžus un uzziniet par FC Barcelona spēlētāja patieso aizraušanos ar Ambilight TV.

Mūsu iemīļotākie Ambilight TV

Philips 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV

Labākais no klāsta

OLED

Labākais attēls, skaņa un stils

Papildinformācija
Philips 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV – Xtra TV

Jauns modelis

Xtra

Vairāk spilgtuma, krāsas un kontrasta

Papildinformācija
Philips 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV – The One

Vispopulārākais

The One

Ar visu vēlamo

Papildinformācija
Salīdziniet visus Philips televizorus
FC Barcelona spēlētāji, Levandovskis

“Ambilight TV izmainīja to, kā es skatos televizoru“

 

Roberts Levandovskis

FC Barcelona spēlētāji, Gindogans

“Uzziniet, kā Ambilight izmaina visu”

 

Ilkajs Gindogans

Uzziniet, ko FC Barcelona spēlētāji domā par Ambilight TV

Barcelona spēlētāji ir patīkami pārsteigti
FC Barcelona spēlētājs Roberts Levandovskis dalās pieredzē par Ambilight TV
Ambilight maina visu
  • Sergi Roberto watching Ambilight TV
  • Frenkie De Jong experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
  • Ronald Araujo experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
  • Oriol Romeu experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
  • Marc-André ter Stegen experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
  • Robert Lewandowski experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
  • Xavi experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV

    Ambilight TV
    mirkļi

    Uzziniet vairāk platformā Instagram
    Ambilight funkciju sadaļa

    Esiet tur. Pat tad, kad tas nav iespējams.


    Ambilight TV gaismas diodes izgaismos sienu dažādās krāsās, pastiprinot un paplašinot vizuālo baudījumu visā telpā. Jūs jutīsities kā tribīnēs, tikai bez rindām pēc uzkodām.

    Atklājiet mūsu populārākos Ambilight televizorus 

      Kur atrodas uz mūsu ierīcēm produkta numuri

      Vietnes karte

