Search terms
Advanced Visualization Workspace 16 is designed to deliver fast results and clinical confidence across specialties, powered by automation and AI. The rich portfolio of applications covers a breadth and depth of clinical needs, with capabilities incorporated into user-centric guided workflows that help simplify reading, support clinical confidence and reduce time to diagnosis.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis1,2,3
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows
View product
View product
View product
View product
This innovative 1.5T MRI system is powered by Philips exclusive BlueSeal magnet for helium-free operations. And it incorporates a wealth of AI²-driven technologies to simplify and automate the most complex clinical and operational tasks. So you can focus on what matters the most: your patients. This breakthrough solution is designed to help boost MR productivity, speed up exams, empower clinicians to make informed clinical decisions, and control the costs of MR imaging.
View product
Philips Azurion system allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
View product
Take radiation oncology to the next level with spectral and conventional results in one scan with Spectral CT 7500 RT. Improve tumor delineation, dose accuracy, streamline workflow, and enable spectral 4D CT for advanced respiratory-gated planning so you can continue to enhance patient care.
View product
Philips CT 5300 is intelligence reimagined, leveraging AI for new clinical capabilities and workflow advances, with virtual tools for real-time collaboration and remote services to enhance system performance and uptime. We’ve built incredible intelligence into every aspect of this high-performing system from start to finish. Drive new levels of confidence with a CT system designed to help you see beyond your current imaging challenges, empowering your team and patient care. CT Smart Workflow, a comprehensive suite of AI-enabled capabilities, delivers precision in dose, speed and image quality across a wide range of applications, including cardiac, bariatric, interventional and trauma. An AI-enabled camera for patient positioning saves time and improves accuracy and consistency of positioning. See value for a lifetime through remote services with predictive monitoring and our innovative Tube for Life guarantee¹.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionLatvija (Latviešu)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.
Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?