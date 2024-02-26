Izbaudi savu Philips Sonicare elektrisko zobu birsti pilnībā, izvēloties sev piemērotāko Sonicare birstes uzgali. Tā kā katrs smaids ir unikāls, arī mēs piedāvājam birstes uzgaļus visdažādākajiem mērķiem: no aplikuma likvidēšanas līdz smaganu veselībai un zobu baltināšanai. Visas zobu birstes galviņas ir saderīgas ar jebkuru Philips Sonicare 3. paaudzes zobu birsti.
