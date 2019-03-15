Search terms

IntelliVue X3

Patient monitor

Find similar products

The Philips IntelliVue X3 is a compact, dual-purpose, transport patient monitor featuring intuitive smartphone-style operation and offering a scalable set of clinical measurements.

Contact & support

Media Gallery

Features
Designed to improve efficiency
Designed to improve efficiency

Designed to improve efficiency

IntelliVue X3 helps to streamline workflow and boost efficiency by reducing the number of steps to prepare patients for transport. Connected to an IntelliVue bedside monitor, it acts as a multi-measurement module. And once you detach from the host monitor, the X3 turns into a robust transport monitor, with no need to change patient cables before or after transport.

Designed to improve efficiency

Designed to improve efficiency
IntelliVue X3 helps to streamline workflow and boost efficiency by reducing the number of steps to prepare patients for transport. Connected to an IntelliVue bedside monitor, it acts as a multi-measurement module. And once you detach from the host monitor, the X3 turns into a robust transport monitor, with no need to change patient cables before or after transport.

Designed to improve efficiency

IntelliVue X3 helps to streamline workflow and boost efficiency by reducing the number of steps to prepare patients for transport. Connected to an IntelliVue bedside monitor, it acts as a multi-measurement module. And once you detach from the host monitor, the X3 turns into a robust transport monitor, with no need to change patient cables before or after transport.
Click here for more information
Designed to improve efficiency
Designed to improve efficiency

Designed to improve efficiency

IntelliVue X3 helps to streamline workflow and boost efficiency by reducing the number of steps to prepare patients for transport. Connected to an IntelliVue bedside monitor, it acts as a multi-measurement module. And once you detach from the host monitor, the X3 turns into a robust transport monitor, with no need to change patient cables before or after transport.
Protect your investment
Protect your investment

Protect your investment

IntelliVue X3 integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center, your clinical network infrastructure, and other components.¹ This aims to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions.

Protect your investment

Protect your investment
IntelliVue X3 integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center, your clinical network infrastructure, and other components.¹ This aims to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions.

Protect your investment

IntelliVue X3 integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center, your clinical network infrastructure, and other components.¹ This aims to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions.
Click here for more information
Protect your investment
Protect your investment

Protect your investment

IntelliVue X3 integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center, your clinical network infrastructure, and other components.¹ This aims to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions.
Supporting infection control protocols
Supporting infection control protocols

Supporting infection control protocols

All surfaces of the X3 portable patient monitor are built from chemical-resistant materials tested to withstand aggressive disinfectants² about 60 times longer than previously used materials. The part of the X3 you touch most often – its touchscreen display – is covered with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass,³ embedded with an ionic silver with antimicrobial properties.

Supporting infection control protocols

Supporting infection control protocols
All surfaces of the X3 portable patient monitor are built from chemical-resistant materials tested to withstand aggressive disinfectants² about 60 times longer than previously used materials. The part of the X3 you touch most often – its touchscreen display – is covered with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass,³ embedded with an ionic silver with antimicrobial properties.

Supporting infection control protocols

All surfaces of the X3 portable patient monitor are built from chemical-resistant materials tested to withstand aggressive disinfectants² about 60 times longer than previously used materials. The part of the X3 you touch most often – its touchscreen display – is covered with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass,³ embedded with an ionic silver with antimicrobial properties.
Click here for more information
Supporting infection control protocols
Supporting infection control protocols

Supporting infection control protocols

All surfaces of the X3 portable patient monitor are built from chemical-resistant materials tested to withstand aggressive disinfectants² about 60 times longer than previously used materials. The part of the X3 you touch most often – its touchscreen display – is covered with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass,³ embedded with an ionic silver with antimicrobial properties.
Measurement extensions expand the view
Measurement extensions expand the view

Measurement extensions expand the view

Measurement extensions let you add more invasive pressures, additional temperature, cardiac output and capnography to the X3. The three different extensions expand monitoring to suit even higher acuity patients.

Measurement extensions expand the view

Measurement extensions expand the view
Measurement extensions let you add more invasive pressures, additional temperature, cardiac output and capnography to the X3. The three different extensions expand monitoring to suit even higher acuity patients.

Measurement extensions expand the view

Measurement extensions let you add more invasive pressures, additional temperature, cardiac output and capnography to the X3. The three different extensions expand monitoring to suit even higher acuity patients.
Click here for more information
Measurement extensions expand the view
Measurement extensions expand the view

Measurement extensions expand the view

Measurement extensions let you add more invasive pressures, additional temperature, cardiac output and capnography to the X3. The three different extensions expand monitoring to suit even higher acuity patients.
Easy to use

Easy to use

The IntelliVue X3 is as simple to operate as your smartphone. Just swipe the display to browse through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. Each screen can be customized to present exactly what you want to see, the way you want to see it.

Easy to use

The IntelliVue X3 is as simple to operate as your smartphone. Just swipe the display to browse through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. Each screen can be customized to present exactly what you want to see, the way you want to see it.

Easy to use

The IntelliVue X3 is as simple to operate as your smartphone. Just swipe the display to browse through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. Each screen can be customized to present exactly what you want to see, the way you want to see it.
See the big picture

See the big picture

No matter where you are in hospital, it’s important to see your patient’s vital signs at a glance. To view IntelliVue X3 measurements on a standard, high-resolution large display, simply connect the X3 to an IntelliVue XDS remote display.

See the big picture

No matter where you are in hospital, it’s important to see your patient’s vital signs at a glance. To view IntelliVue X3 measurements on a standard, high-resolution large display, simply connect the X3 to an IntelliVue XDS remote display.

See the big picture

No matter where you are in hospital, it’s important to see your patient’s vital signs at a glance. To view IntelliVue X3 measurements on a standard, high-resolution large display, simply connect the X3 to an IntelliVue XDS remote display.
Power options to support your workflow

Power options to support your workflow

Choose how to run your X3.  This compact monitor ships with a removeable rechargeable battery, offering over 5 hours of run time on a single charge.  Adding the optional AC-powered IntelliVue Dock provides charging and network connectivity, in an affordable docking solution.  Of course, attaching the X3 to a host monitor provides the power from the host to the X3.

Power options to support your workflow

Choose how to run your X3.  This compact monitor ships with a removeable rechargeable battery, offering over 5 hours of run time on a single charge.  Adding the optional AC-powered IntelliVue Dock provides charging and network connectivity, in an affordable docking solution.  Of course, attaching the X3 to a host monitor provides the power from the host to the X3.

Power options to support your workflow

Choose how to run your X3.  This compact monitor ships with a removeable rechargeable battery, offering over 5 hours of run time on a single charge.  Adding the optional AC-powered IntelliVue Dock provides charging and network connectivity, in an affordable docking solution.  Of course, attaching the X3 to a host monitor provides the power from the host to the X3.
  • Designed to improve efficiency
  • Protect your investment
  • Supporting infection control protocols
  • Measurement extensions expand the view
See all features
Designed to improve efficiency
Designed to improve efficiency

Designed to improve efficiency

IntelliVue X3 helps to streamline workflow and boost efficiency by reducing the number of steps to prepare patients for transport. Connected to an IntelliVue bedside monitor, it acts as a multi-measurement module. And once you detach from the host monitor, the X3 turns into a robust transport monitor, with no need to change patient cables before or after transport.

Designed to improve efficiency

Designed to improve efficiency
IntelliVue X3 helps to streamline workflow and boost efficiency by reducing the number of steps to prepare patients for transport. Connected to an IntelliVue bedside monitor, it acts as a multi-measurement module. And once you detach from the host monitor, the X3 turns into a robust transport monitor, with no need to change patient cables before or after transport.

Designed to improve efficiency

IntelliVue X3 helps to streamline workflow and boost efficiency by reducing the number of steps to prepare patients for transport. Connected to an IntelliVue bedside monitor, it acts as a multi-measurement module. And once you detach from the host monitor, the X3 turns into a robust transport monitor, with no need to change patient cables before or after transport.
Click here for more information
Designed to improve efficiency
Designed to improve efficiency

Designed to improve efficiency

IntelliVue X3 helps to streamline workflow and boost efficiency by reducing the number of steps to prepare patients for transport. Connected to an IntelliVue bedside monitor, it acts as a multi-measurement module. And once you detach from the host monitor, the X3 turns into a robust transport monitor, with no need to change patient cables before or after transport.
Protect your investment
Protect your investment

Protect your investment

IntelliVue X3 integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center, your clinical network infrastructure, and other components.¹ This aims to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions.

Protect your investment

Protect your investment
IntelliVue X3 integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center, your clinical network infrastructure, and other components.¹ This aims to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions.

Protect your investment

IntelliVue X3 integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center, your clinical network infrastructure, and other components.¹ This aims to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions.
Click here for more information
Protect your investment
Protect your investment

Protect your investment

IntelliVue X3 integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center, your clinical network infrastructure, and other components.¹ This aims to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions.
Supporting infection control protocols
Supporting infection control protocols

Supporting infection control protocols

All surfaces of the X3 portable patient monitor are built from chemical-resistant materials tested to withstand aggressive disinfectants² about 60 times longer than previously used materials. The part of the X3 you touch most often – its touchscreen display – is covered with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass,³ embedded with an ionic silver with antimicrobial properties.

Supporting infection control protocols

Supporting infection control protocols
All surfaces of the X3 portable patient monitor are built from chemical-resistant materials tested to withstand aggressive disinfectants² about 60 times longer than previously used materials. The part of the X3 you touch most often – its touchscreen display – is covered with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass,³ embedded with an ionic silver with antimicrobial properties.

Supporting infection control protocols

All surfaces of the X3 portable patient monitor are built from chemical-resistant materials tested to withstand aggressive disinfectants² about 60 times longer than previously used materials. The part of the X3 you touch most often – its touchscreen display – is covered with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass,³ embedded with an ionic silver with antimicrobial properties.
Click here for more information
Supporting infection control protocols
Supporting infection control protocols

Supporting infection control protocols

All surfaces of the X3 portable patient monitor are built from chemical-resistant materials tested to withstand aggressive disinfectants² about 60 times longer than previously used materials. The part of the X3 you touch most often – its touchscreen display – is covered with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass,³ embedded with an ionic silver with antimicrobial properties.
Measurement extensions expand the view
Measurement extensions expand the view

Measurement extensions expand the view

Measurement extensions let you add more invasive pressures, additional temperature, cardiac output and capnography to the X3. The three different extensions expand monitoring to suit even higher acuity patients.

Measurement extensions expand the view

Measurement extensions expand the view
Measurement extensions let you add more invasive pressures, additional temperature, cardiac output and capnography to the X3. The three different extensions expand monitoring to suit even higher acuity patients.

Measurement extensions expand the view

Measurement extensions let you add more invasive pressures, additional temperature, cardiac output and capnography to the X3. The three different extensions expand monitoring to suit even higher acuity patients.
Click here for more information
Measurement extensions expand the view
Measurement extensions expand the view

Measurement extensions expand the view

Measurement extensions let you add more invasive pressures, additional temperature, cardiac output and capnography to the X3. The three different extensions expand monitoring to suit even higher acuity patients.
Easy to use

Easy to use

The IntelliVue X3 is as simple to operate as your smartphone. Just swipe the display to browse through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. Each screen can be customized to present exactly what you want to see, the way you want to see it.

Easy to use

The IntelliVue X3 is as simple to operate as your smartphone. Just swipe the display to browse through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. Each screen can be customized to present exactly what you want to see, the way you want to see it.

Easy to use

The IntelliVue X3 is as simple to operate as your smartphone. Just swipe the display to browse through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. Each screen can be customized to present exactly what you want to see, the way you want to see it.
See the big picture

See the big picture

No matter where you are in hospital, it’s important to see your patient’s vital signs at a glance. To view IntelliVue X3 measurements on a standard, high-resolution large display, simply connect the X3 to an IntelliVue XDS remote display.

See the big picture

No matter where you are in hospital, it’s important to see your patient’s vital signs at a glance. To view IntelliVue X3 measurements on a standard, high-resolution large display, simply connect the X3 to an IntelliVue XDS remote display.

See the big picture

No matter where you are in hospital, it’s important to see your patient’s vital signs at a glance. To view IntelliVue X3 measurements on a standard, high-resolution large display, simply connect the X3 to an IntelliVue XDS remote display.
Power options to support your workflow

Power options to support your workflow

Choose how to run your X3.  This compact monitor ships with a removeable rechargeable battery, offering over 5 hours of run time on a single charge.  Adding the optional AC-powered IntelliVue Dock provides charging and network connectivity, in an affordable docking solution.  Of course, attaching the X3 to a host monitor provides the power from the host to the X3.

Power options to support your workflow

Choose how to run your X3.  This compact monitor ships with a removeable rechargeable battery, offering over 5 hours of run time on a single charge.  Adding the optional AC-powered IntelliVue Dock provides charging and network connectivity, in an affordable docking solution.  Of course, attaching the X3 to a host monitor provides the power from the host to the X3.

Power options to support your workflow

Choose how to run your X3.  This compact monitor ships with a removeable rechargeable battery, offering over 5 hours of run time on a single charge.  Adding the optional AC-powered IntelliVue Dock provides charging and network connectivity, in an affordable docking solution.  Of course, attaching the X3 to a host monitor provides the power from the host to the X3.

Philips IntelliVue X3 has been honored with the following awards, acknowledging the superb design, great serviceability and easy to use interface.

reddot image
design award
core77 image
interaction image
ux design
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*

By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.

We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.

*
*

Ko tas nozīmē?

Philips augstu vērtē un ciena savu klientu konfidencialitāti. Savu piekrišanu varat atsaukt jebkurā laikā. Plašāku informāciju, lūdzu, lasiet Philips konfidencialitātes politikā.

a person holding a mobile patient monitoring device

See it in action

View this brief video for a sneak peek at IntelliVue X3 then scroll down for a more detailed view of the monitor and its features, benefits.

supplies thumbnail

Supplies and Consumables

A portfolio of more than 1,000 high quality single- and multiple-use medical supplies and consumables, validated and tested for heightened performance

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Customer story (1)

Customer story

Product overview (1)

Product overview

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Customer story (1)

Customer story

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Customer story (1)

Customer story

Product overview (1)

Product overview

Specifications

Display
Display
Description
  • Active matrix color LCD display with capacitive multi-touch screen
Size
  • 15.5cm (6.1in)
Resolution
  • 1024 x 480
Number of measurement waves
  • up to 5 (or 12 ECG waves)
Supported screen orientations
  • 0° / 90° / 180°
Screen
  • Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass
Measurements
Measurements
Weight
  • 1.4 kg (3.1 lb) incl. options, battery pack and handle
Basic
  • ECG
  • SpO₂ (Philips FAST-SpO₂, Nellcor OxiMax SpO₂, Masimo rainbow SET SpO₂)
  • Respiration
  • NiBP
Optional:
  • 2 invasive pressures, CO₂, second SpO₂
Size (with handle)
  • 249 x 97 x 111 mm (9.8. x 3.8 x 4.4 in)
With IntelliVue measurement extensions
  • Up to 4 invasive pressures and 2 temperatures;
  • Cardiac output (right-heart and PiCCO);
  • Covidien Microstream CO₂;
  • Repironics mainstream CO₂ or LoFlo sidestream CO₂
Battery
Battery
Capacity
  • 5 hours (basic configuration)[⁴]
Ruggedness
Ruggedness
Disinfection
  • Highly disinfectant-resistant surface materials
Mechanical ruggedness
  • 7M3
Display
Display
Description
  • Active matrix color LCD display with capacitive multi-touch screen
Size
  • 15.5cm (6.1in)
Measurements
Measurements
Weight
  • 1.4 kg (3.1 lb) incl. options, battery pack and handle
Basic
  • ECG
  • SpO₂ (Philips FAST-SpO₂, Nellcor OxiMax SpO₂, Masimo rainbow SET SpO₂)
  • Respiration
  • NiBP
See all specifications
Display
Display
Description
  • Active matrix color LCD display with capacitive multi-touch screen
Size
  • 15.5cm (6.1in)
Resolution
  • 1024 x 480
Number of measurement waves
  • up to 5 (or 12 ECG waves)
Supported screen orientations
  • 0° / 90° / 180°
Screen
  • Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass
Measurements
Measurements
Weight
  • 1.4 kg (3.1 lb) incl. options, battery pack and handle
Basic
  • ECG
  • SpO₂ (Philips FAST-SpO₂, Nellcor OxiMax SpO₂, Masimo rainbow SET SpO₂)
  • Respiration
  • NiBP
Optional:
  • 2 invasive pressures, CO₂, second SpO₂
Size (with handle)
  • 249 x 97 x 111 mm (9.8. x 3.8 x 4.4 in)
With IntelliVue measurement extensions
  • Up to 4 invasive pressures and 2 temperatures;
  • Cardiac output (right-heart and PiCCO);
  • Covidien Microstream CO₂;
  • Repironics mainstream CO₂ or LoFlo sidestream CO₂
Battery
Battery
Capacity
  • 5 hours (basic configuration)[⁴]
Ruggedness
Ruggedness
Disinfection
  • Highly disinfectant-resistant surface materials
Mechanical ruggedness
  • 7M3

Related products

Alternative products

  • ¹ Provides 12 years of backwards compatibility with IntelliVue patient monitoring hardware (may require software upgrade). Over 6 years of backwards compatibility with Patient Information Center hardware (may require software upgrade).
  • ² See the IntelliVue X3 Instructions for Use for a complete list of recommended agents.
  • ³ Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass does not protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit.
  • ⁴ ECG/Resp, FAST SpO₂, NBP every 15min, Brightness set to Optimum
  • Product features may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Visas tiesības aizsargātas

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Jūs ieejat Latvijas Philips Healthcare tīmekļa vietnē.
Please select the checkbox

Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.

Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?