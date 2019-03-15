The Philips IntelliVue X3 is a compact, dual-purpose, transport patient monitor featuring intuitive smartphone-style operation and offering a scalable set of clinical measurements.
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|Description
|
|Size
|
|Resolution
|
|Number of measurement waves
|
|Supported screen orientations
|
|Screen
|
|Weight
|
|Basic
|
|Optional:
|
|Size (with handle)
|
|With IntelliVue measurement extensions
|
|Capacity
|
|Disinfection
|
|Mechanical ruggedness
|
|Description
|
|Size
|
|Weight
|
|Basic
|
|Description
|
|Size
|
|Resolution
|
|Number of measurement waves
|
|Supported screen orientations
|
|Screen
|
|Weight
|
|Basic
|
|Optional:
|
|Size (with handle)
|
|With IntelliVue measurement extensions
|
|Capacity
|
|Disinfection
|
|Mechanical ruggedness
|
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