Māmiņu ieteiktais - Avent

*Pamatojoties uz 2019. gada decembra TNS tiešsaistes apmierinātības aptauju, kurā piedalījās vairāk nekā 8000 sievietes, kas lieto bērnu kopšanas zīmolu piedāvātos produktus.

Reģistrējies jaunumiem un laimē kādu no trim Philips Avent produktiem!
Kas tev jādara?
Viss ir vienkārši – 25.11.2023 piesakies mūsu jaunumiem, reģistrējot savu vārdu, uzvārdu un e-pastu zemāk, un tu automātiski piedalīsies izlozē. 
Izloze notiks šī gada 05. decembrī. Ar laimētājiem sazināsimies personīgi uz reģistrēto e-pasta adresi līdz šī gada 08. decembrim.

Balvu fonds:

  • 1 (viena) Philips Avent Connected mazuļu uzraudzības ierīce SCD923/26
  • 1 (viens) Philips Avent Manuālā piena sūkņa dāvanu komplekts SCD430/50
  • 1 (viens) Philips Avent Advance pudelīšu sildītājs SCF355/09

 

Ar pilniem akcijas noteikumiem vari iepazīties šeit.

